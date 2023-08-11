Weekend Paris Area Activities

Special Health Resources is hosting Bagels and STI today from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at Love & Bagels, 127 Lamar Ave. Paris. The first 15 people to get tested receive a free Walmart gift card and a chance to win a free Love & Bagels T-shirt.

The 64th Annual Paris Rodeo kicks off with children’s mutton busting at 7:30pm tonight and Saturday. The grand entry of rodeo officials beginning the start of competitions is at 8 p.m. both days. James Andrews Rodeo Company of Blossom is providing the rodeo stock. Rodeo queen candidates are Chesney Robinson of Paris and Chesney Golden of Ector and princess candidate is Josey Maroney of Telephone. The little miss contestants are Roslyn Mize of Powderly, Heidi Harley of Powderly and Aubree Chavez of Paris.

The Red River Valley Homeless Coalition’s Tennis Shoe Drive benefitting Lamar County youth wraps up today. Drop off locations for donations are Matthews Nissan and Honda of Paris and Horizon House Transitional Shelter.

Livingston the Lion, a stuffed animal is hosting a free back-to-school sleepover for your child’s stuffed animal, doll, or action figure tonight at the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site. Staff will be supervising your stuffed animals and taking pictures of all the fun they will be having. The event starts from 5:30 to 6:00 pm with drop-off, story time, snack, and goodbyes. Tomorrow from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, everyone can spend some time at the Maxey House for toy pickup and games. Registration and more information is on the Maxey House website and Facebook page.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley Alumni and friends invite the public to its 28th Annual Wall of Honor Reception tomorrow at the Paris Golf & Country Club. This year’s honorees will be Glen Bawcum, Matt Bawcum, and Bryan Glass. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 7 p.m. For ticket information call Lydia Fitzgerald at 903-495-1698.