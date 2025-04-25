McKay Law Header
Weekend Paris Area Events

There will be an open house event Friday 04.25 at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris. You will be able to tour the Center, meet the staff and learn more about our services for children and families in Lamar and Red River Counties. This is a come-and-go event, and light refreshments will also be served.

Come out for CASA’s Family Fun Day tomorrow from 12-3 PM at the Love Civic Center in Paris. There will be bounce houses, free food and drinks, Kona Ice and Paris Coffee will also be there. It’s all sponsored by Credit Union of Texas, Kona Ice, Paris Coffee and Inflatable Rentals all with the help of the United Way of Lamar County.

There will be a Fish Fry Saturday April 26th from 4-6 PM at the Roan Oak Masonic Lodge in Garrett’s Bluff. The price is by donations only and all are welcome.

