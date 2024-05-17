Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Weekend Paris Area Events

Paris Chalet, a senior living facility providing compassionate care to all Paris residents, is hosting a hamburger fundraiser today at 2410 Stillhouse Road,. The money raised will be used to redo their courtyard and build a new pergola. Hamburgers are $6.  For information, contact Daisy Howell at 903-784-8800 or Cari Roan at 903-900-8722.

The Paris Kite Fest, a free family event sponsored by the Paris Area Arts Alliance  will be held tomorrow between 11 AM – 3 PM in the  North Lamar High School student parking lot. The event includes games, art activities, kite competitions, free kites, stunt kites and food trucks.  For information, call 903-782-6215.

Paris Ford Lincoln & Paris Technology Group presents Cars & Coffee tomorrow at 8:30AM.There will be  a helicopter and SWAT SUV. Other attendees include South Main Iron and Paris PD, FD and EMS.  Bring your ride.

Kairos Outside is a special weekend retreat designed to support the female loved ones of men and women who are incarcerated. Kairos Outside of East Texas is having a fundraiser Saturday May 18th at 5:30 at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Stories of hope, forgiveness and second chances. The meal will be  followed by music and guest speaker Jerry Roberts. Special music guest Lyskins Family Bluegrass.

