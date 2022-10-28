Weekend Paris Area Halloween Activities

Tailored Rides is hosting a free Halloween Barn Party tomorrow from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Weybap Farm on CR 42520 Paris. Google Tailored Rides for directions. Come out in costume, enjoy some fun, games and tasty treats. The horses will also be in costume and available for treats of their own.

The Reno Monster Mash and Trunk or Treat will be tomorrow afternoon. It takes place from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Reno Kiwanis Park, 6800 Pine Mill Road in Reno.

The 31st annual J.T. Davis Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Paris Education Foundation will be held tomorrow at the Paris Golf & Country Club. Call 903-737-7400 ext 4285 to sign up or for more information.

Paris Church of God’s Fall Carnival 2022 is Saturday, Oct 29, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Expect games, an obstacle-course, food, fun, and prizes. It happens at 1400 Bonham St. in Paris; check it out at pariscog.com.

A benefit Pancake Supper and Fall Festival will be held tomorrow from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Taylortown VFD/Community Center about 20 mile South of Paris at the junction of FM 1497/1498. The cost is $10 for all you can eat pancakes & sausage and drinks. There will be games and a firetruck bounce house for the kids.