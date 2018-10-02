Weekend Without Waste

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Keep Texas Beautiful team up to educate Texans about recycling during a statewide “Weekend Without Waste.” Events are being held in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston and McAllen October 5-7 to educate as many Texans as possible on what, how and where to recycle.

From traditional recycling bin collection to machines that reward recycling, recycling teams will be roaming stadium stands and parking lots during high school, college and professional sports games. Read the full press release to learn more about events happening across the state.