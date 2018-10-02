Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
cypress basin hospice
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Morrell banner

Weekend Without Waste

5 hours ago

Weekend Without Waste

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Keep Texas Beautiful team up to educate Texans about recycling during a statewide “Weekend Without Waste.” Events are being held in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston and McAllen October 5-7 to educate as many Texans as possible on what, how and where to recycle.

From traditional recycling bin collection to machines that reward recycling, recycling teams will be roaming stadium stands and parking lots during high school, college and professional sports games. Read the full press release to learn more about events happening across the state.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     