Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Paris District

Dec. 4 – Dec. 10, 2022

Bridge Replacement Projects Set in Red River County

PARIS — Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to replace three off-system road bridges in Red River County begins on Monday, Dec. 19.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction, was granted 172 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1 million. The anticipated completion date for this work is July 28, 2023, officials said.

The contractor will replace the bridges at these locations: Cedar Street at Delaware Creek in Clarksville; Locust Street at Delaware Creek in Clarksville; and County Road 2127 at Scatter Creek near Detroit, Texas. The contractor anticipates setting construction signs and barricades on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Cedar Street location, then at the Locust Street location, and finally at the CR 2127 location.

Contractor crews will remove existing bridges at these locations, construct new bridges, and replace the approaches to these bridges. These roadways will be closed to through traffic at these locations while this work is underway, and travelers should plan to take alternate routes, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in these areas should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or call (903) 737-9213.

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, make crossover closures, and place bonded concrete surfacing.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to 0.25 Miles North of Stone Avenue. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.

FM 411, FM 1159, FM 1699, FM 2283, US 82, and US 37, Red River County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews remove debris from recent storm damage.

FM 1499, FM 906, FM 2820, FM 79, FM 1510, US 271 North, and FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews remove debris from recent storm damage.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews place pavement markings on the roadway.

Tim McAlavy

TxDOT Public Information Officer

Paris, Texas

1365 North Main

Paris, TX 75460

(903) 737-9213

(903) 715-5792 (mobile)

tim.mcalavy@txdot.gov

TxDOT Atlanta District

Dec. 4 – Dec. 10, 2022

TEXAS SIDEWALKS AND BIKE LANES RECEIVE FUNDING

TxDOT to gather local input on how best to use the funds

ATLANTA – As Texas strives to reduce the rising number of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities, TxDOT is making around $250 million available for its 2023 Transportation Alternatives Call for Projects.

The federal funding will go towards sidewalks, bike lanes, shared-use paths, and other projects to enhance walking and biking transportation across the state.

“Making it safer and easier to walk and biking is an important part of our mission of ‘Connecting You with Texas,’” TxDOT Transportation Commissioner Robert “Robie,” Vaughn said. “I’m thrilled to see this increase in funding that’ll help communities build impactful improvements for its citizens. As a jogger and cyclist, I know the value these enhancements can bring to help Texans get to work, run errands, and enjoy beautiful Texas outdoors.”

TxDOT will hold virtual workshops to help municipalities and organizations as they apply for this funding.

The number of pedestrians and cyclists killed on Texas roads has been rising over the past several years, with pedestrian fatalities increasing by 15% and cyclist fatalities by 14% in 2021. This funding will help communities plan and build walking and biking infrastructure that could help reduce these incidents.

Some examples of projects the state has funded through TxDOT’s Transportation Alternatives program in the past include:

Shared use paths for walking and bicycling in Belton, Tornillo, and Van Alstyne.

Safe and accessible pedestrian access to transit in Abilene and Amarillo.

Multi-use rail-to-trail along the Northeast Texas Trail in Bowie, Lamar, and Red River counties.

Sidewalks to schools and downtowns in Benjamin, Hallettsville, Presidio, and Taft.

Bicycle lanes in Bryan, Kingsville, Mathis, and Tyler.

Click here for more information about the program and how to apply for funding.

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with Westbound traffic restricted to one lane.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane, with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, County Road 2120 detoured

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough, signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

I-20 – Bridge maintenance. Lane closures on the north frontage road at Mason Creek

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate, with Lansing Switch Road open.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

US 80 – At Industrial Drive, median construction at the railroad crossing. Daily lane closures

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Roadways open

US 59 – Install safety barrier cable from Harrison County line to US 79 north. Daily lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59. Widening road

Titus County

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway, one-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing the road.

Heather Deaton

Public Information Officer – Atlanta District

Office: (903) 799-1306 | Cell: (903) 279-4419

Texas Department of Transportation

701 E. Main St., Atlanta, TX. 75551