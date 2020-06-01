Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Jun 1-7, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties during the week of June 1, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 19 @ Loop 286 – Lamar County. Watch for temporary lane closures as crews install traffic signals.

BU 271D, Red River County from US 271 to State Spur 38 (Bogata), watch for temporary lane closures while crews install new end treatments on drainage structures.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement and level up shoulders with hot mix.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the south side of the existing roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the north side.

US 271, Lamar County: from FM 1499 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence. An overnight lane closure will be in place at the Red River bridge.

There are SH 37 safety upgrades in Red River County from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.