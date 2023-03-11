Weekly Road Report

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with Westbound traffic restricted to one lane.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 990, drainage upgrades. Traffic is limited to one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges