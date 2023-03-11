Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
March 12 – March 18
Bowie County
- I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median
- I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.
- I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with Westbound traffic restricted to one lane.
- I-30 – Eastbound from FM 990, drainage upgrades. Traffic is limited to one lane in some areas.
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
- SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane, with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.
Camp County
- SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, County Road 2120 detoured
Cass County
- US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough, lanes open to traffic, seal coat scheduled
- US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road, bridge rail improvements. Northbound lane closure
Harrison County
- US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge with US 59’s traffic shifted to southbound lanes
- I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures
- I-20 – Bridge maintenance. Lane closures on the north frontage road at Mason Creek
- SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, the bridge over the railroad is widening. Roadway open
- FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic
- US 80 – From SL 281 to Tom Brown Parkway, installing safety barrier cable, daytime lane closures
Panola County
- US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway, with roadways open, seal coat scheduled.
- US 59 – From Harrison County line to US 79 north, installing safety barrier cable
- SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59. Widening road
Titus County
- US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges
Upshur County
- US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
- US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road
Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties
Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.
- SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge maintenance.
- FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.
- FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and place bonded concrete surfacing.
- Loop 286/US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286, turn around. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrails and perform bridge maintenance.
- FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue, watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.
- FM 411, FM 1159, FM 1699, FM 2283, US 82, and US 37, Red River County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews remove debris from recent storm damage.
- FM 1499, FM 906, FM 2820, FM 79, FM 1510, US 271 North, and FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews remove debris from recent storm damage.
- US 82, Lamar County: at the FM 1502 intersection. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic/lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.
Hopkins, Franklin Counties
Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.
- FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews place pavement markings on the roadway.