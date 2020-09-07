Weekly Roadwork Report

DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS® CALLS ON ICONIC TEXAS VOICES TO STOP PPE LITTER

Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, George Strait and more, urge Texans to clean up their act

AUSTIN – With a growing number of discarded face masks, gloves, and sanitizing wipes found littering roadways and parking lots, “Don’t mess with Texas” called on the help of some celebrity friends. They will remind fellow Texans that the only safe way to dispose of used Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is the trash can.

Oscar winner and Minister of Culture/MOC. Matthew McConaughey and country music legend George Strait are lending their voices to new video public service announcements (PSAs) that urge Texans to clean up their act, including proper disposal of used PPE. The PSAs will air on TV networks, cable channels, and digital platforms starting this week. Other Texas celebrities joining McConaughey and Strait in raising awareness about the issue are Mark Cuban, Eva Longoria, Marsai Martin, Ally Brooke, and Brittany Broski. Each uses their social media channels to share a personal video message reminding followers that Don’t mess with Texas means don’t litter.

“Unfortunately, we see a significant uptick in the amount of PPE litter. Not only is it unsightly, but it is also harmful to the environment and a danger to public health,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas campaign. “When done with your masks, gloves, and wipes, do the right thing and properly dispose of them. This simple action helps keep Texas clean and safe.”

To promote pride in keeping Texas litter-free, Don’t mess with Texas cloth face masks are now available for purchase at TexasHighways.com in the Mercantile shop. The masks are washable and reusable and include a pocket for an inserted filter.

Approximately 362 million litter pieces accumulate on Texas roads every year, with items discarded from vehicles accounting for half of all litter. It is illegal to litter in Texas. Those caught littering can face a fine of $500. If the tossed debris weighs more than five pounds, the penalty can increase up to $2,000.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events, and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.

TxDOT Paris District

For Sept. 8, 2020 – Sept. 12, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties starting Sept. 7, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

FM 1507, Lamar County: from Church Street to South Collegiate Drive. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews mill existing pavement and place new hot mix.

FM 1507, Lamar County: from South Collegiate Drive to Loop 286. This roadway is closed while crews rehabilitate and resurface the existing road.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 82 West to Dawn Drive. Watch for lane closures while crews perform concrete pavement repair.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement, upgrading bridge rail, and place new hot mix.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the south side of the existing roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the north side.

FM 195, Red River County – from FM 410 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence and complete cross culvert extensions at two locations.

SH 37, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line, watch for temporary traffic signals at bridge locations while crews upgrade bridge rail from Clarksville to Bogata.

FM 911, Red River County: from BU 82K (Avery) to FM 44, watch for temporary lane closures while crews safety treats drainage structures and rehabilitate the existing pavement.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install guard fence and perform striping operations.

SH 19, Hopkins County: From Loop 301 to Delta County Line. Watch for crews installing erosion control devices preparing for safety enhancement work.

I-30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

I-30, Hopkins County: From Hunt County Line to Loop 301. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform concrete pavement repairs.