Weekly Road Report

TxDOT SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT ON BUILDING THE TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM OF 2050

TxDOT will host a statewide virtual meeting and local in-person open houses

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation plans for the future, and public input is crucial as the agency looks to meet tomorrow’s transportation needs. TxDOT is hosting a statewide virtual public meeting with in-person open houses this spring for Connecting Texas 2050, the latest update to TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan.

With unprecedented population growth, increasing demands on our transportation system, and technological innovations reimagining how we move, TxDOT wants to hear from the traveling public as the agency looks toward 2050.

No matter where you work, live, or how you get around, this plan impacts everyone in Texas. That’s why TxDOT wants to hear from all Texans to help establish the vision, objectives, performance measures, and strategic recommendations for the state’s transportation system through 2050 for all modes.

TxDOT will explain the statewide long-range transportation plan process during the statewide virtual public meeting and regional in-person open houses. Participants will also be able to share their vision and provide input on transportation goals and needs to help TxDOT plan for 2050.

The statewide virtual public meeting will be available online through May 31, 2023. TxDOT will also host in-person open houses in various locations. The same information will be available at the virtual public meeting and in-person open houses. The open house for the nine-county Paris District in NE Texas is from 5:30 to 7:00 pm May 2 in the ballroom of the McLemore Student Center in Paris.

Comments can be submitted online by e-mail to ConnectingTexas2050@txdot.gov or by mail to: TxDOT TPP Connecting Texas 2050, Statewide Planning Branch Manager, P.O. Box 149217, Austin, Texas, 78714-9217. You can submit your comments via forms provided at the in-person open houses. They must be postmarked or received by Wednesday, May 31, 2023, for us to include them in the public involvement summary.

The virtual public meeting and in-person open houses will be in English, with Spanish materials available online and in person. If you need special accommodations, please call 512-271-2025 at least three working days before the in-person open house you wish to attend.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at 512-463-8700 and mediarelations@txdot.gov.

TxDOT Paris District

Apr 30 – May 6

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

Loop 286 / US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286 turnaround. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrails and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286 at BU 271 (Clarksville Street), Lamar County: Exit ramp from southbound Loop 286 onto BU 271. Watch for temporary exit ramp closure while crews repair the adjacent metal beam guard fence.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue, watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.

US 82, Lamar County: at the FM 1502 intersection. Watch for temporary lane closures, traffic, and lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), Red River County: at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street in Clarksville, Texas. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Hopkins County: from Hunt County Line to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews perform concrete pavement repair.

SH 19, Hopkins County: from Loop 301 to FM 1537. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

TxDOT Atlanta District

Apr 30 – May 6

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane, with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, County Road 2120 detoured

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough, lanes open to traffic, seal coat scheduled

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road, bridge rail improvements. Lane closures

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

I-20 – Bridge maintenance. Lane closures on the north frontage road at Mason Creek

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, the bridge over the railroad is widening. Roadway open

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

US 80 – From SL 281 to Tom Brown Parkway, installing safety barrier cable

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation. Eastbound lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway, daytime lane closure

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59. Widening road

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

Upshur County