Weekly Road Report

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge

I-30 – From FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstructing and widening the highway, placing a concrete barrier in the median

Camp County

SL 179 – From SH 11 to US 271. Seal coat operations, lane closures

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, County Road 2120 detoured

Cass County

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing highway, lane closure

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road, bridge rail improvements

Harrison County

I-20 – From US 80 to FM 134. Installing safety barrier cable

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, the bridge over the railroad is widening. Roadway open

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

Morris County

Panola County

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59. Widening road

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway, daytime lane closures

Titus County

FM 1896 – Seal coat operations from US 271 to Franklin County line. Lane closures.

US 67 – From FM 1734 to US 271, seal coat operations. Lane closures

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to through traffic

Upshur County

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

Loop 286 / US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286, turn around, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrails and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue, watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.

US 82, Lamar County: at the FM 1502 intersection. Watch for temporary lane closures, traffic, and lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), Red River County: at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street in Clarksville, Texas. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

FM 410, Red River County: From US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.