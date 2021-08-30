Weekly Road Report

Paris District Road Report for the week of Aug. 30, 2021

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties during the week of Aug. 30, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 271 at Loop 286 interchange, Lamar County: Watch for lane and ramp closures while crews mill and place hot mix pavement. Please use an alternate route when possible to minimize traffic congestion in this area.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail. The shoulder at Little Pine Creek will remain closed while they complete the rail work.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 911, Red River County: from BU 82K (Avery) to FM 44, watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as they perform the final work.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line, watch for daytime lane closures while crews place the final hot mix surface.