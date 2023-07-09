Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Paris District

July 9 – July 15

Watch for July Traffic Switch on SH 34 Bridge in Fannin County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced a July traffic switch for travelers using State Highway 34 in Fannin County, near Lake Ralph Hall.

At 9:00 am Monday, Jul 10, all traffic on SH 34 will permanently shift from existing lanes to the new bridge lanes, both north and southbound, officials said. The new bridge is between Ladonia and Honey Grove.

While we make the switch, contractor crews will direct traffic with flagging. Travelers should prepare to stop temporarily if necessary.

Motorists who travel frequently in these areas should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials will hold two public meetings in July to discuss and present details of two proposed projects on US 82 near Clarksville in Red River County.

A virtual public meeting presenting the same materials will be open to public comment and input from 5:30 pm July 21 through 11:59 pm July 28 at US 82 (West of Clarksville) Project and US 82 (East of Clarksville) Project (txdot.gov). If you do not have internet access, call (903) 784-1357 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

TxDOT will conduct the in-person public meetings in an open house format where the public can come and go at their convenience to review printed materials and ask TxDOT staff questions.

The first in-person public meeting for the project west of Clarksville is set for 5:30 to 7:00 pm July 11 at the Detroit High School Gymnasium at 610 1st Street Northwest in Detroit. This project will extend from West Division Street in Blossom, Texas, to the junction of BU 82 and State Highway 37 in Clarksville, a distance of approximately 20.2 miles.

The second in-person public meeting is set for 5:30 to 7:00 pm July 13 at the Avery ISD Cafeteria at 150 San Antonio Drive in Avery for the project east of Clarksville. This project will extend from FM 114 east of Clarksville to the Red River/Bowie County line, approximately 16.8 miles.

Proposed improvements to US 82 east and west of Clarksville consist of widening the roadway to a four-lane divided highway in rural areas and a five-lane arterial with a continuous left-turn lane in suburban regions of Lamar and Red River Counties.

These projects would require additional right-of-way, officials said. TxDOT will conduct the meetings in English and provide a translator or interpreter for those with difficulty communicating in English. There is accommodation for persons with a disability to help them participate in the meeting. Please provide notice of such a need by July 6, 2023, by calling (903) 737-9213.

You can submit comments and input on these proposed projects at the in-person public meetings; by email to Daniel.Taylor@txdot.gov; or by mail addressed to Daniel Taylor, P.E., 3600 West Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460. You may submit your verbal comments by calling (903) 689-3461. All comments must be received or postmarked before Friday, July 28, 2023.

Direct your questions about the projects or the public meetings to Taylor at (903) 689-3461 or Daniel.Taylor@txdot.gov.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Franklin County: from SH 37 to County Road 3050. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 271 North going west to FM 79, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

Loop 286 / US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286 turnaround. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrails and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM , watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue, watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.

US 82, Lamar County: at the FM 1502 intersection. Watch for temporary lane closures, traffic, and lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), Red River County: watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street in Clarksville.FM 410, Red River County: From US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), Lamar County: from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

TxDOT Atlanta District

July 9 – July 15

TxDOT SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT ON RECORD $100 BILLION PLAN FOR PROJECTS ACROSS THE STATE .

Virtual and in-person public meetings will allow Texans to help shape TxDOT’s 2024 Unified Transportation Program.

AUSTIN — As the Texas population continues to boom, TxDOT is drafting a record-breaking 10-year transportation plan. We invite the public to weigh in on the projects proposed in their communities.

To help guide transportation projects over the next decade, TxDOT is seeking public input on the draft 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), the state’s ten-year transportation plan. The draft 2024 UTP totals $100 billion, $15 billion more than the 2023 plan. The increase primarily comes from revenue growth from Proposition 1, passed in the 2015 legislative session, generated by oil and gas severance fees dedicated to highway improvements.

“The UTP is TxDOT’s road map to developing projects across the state,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It’s important to work with our transportation partners and hear from the public to guide transportation improvements that address congestion and enhance safety.”

Projects included in the UTP will improve safety, address congestion, and connectivity, and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. The UTP addresses public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, freight, international trade, and bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

TxDOT invites you to learn about the UTP and participate in a virtual public meeting on Jul 6 at 2:00 pm (CST) and a virtual public hearing on Jul 25 at 2:00 pm. The public may join the discussion and hearing by phone or online via TxDOT Public Involvement.

The draft 2024 UTP public comment period begins Friday, Jul 7, 2023, and ends Monday, Aug 7, 2023, at 4 pm (CDT). There are multiple ways to comment throughout the process, and you can find all on the Public Involvement section of TxDOT.gov, along with recordings and presentations from each meeting and hearing. Comment forms are also available in English, Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

The UTP is updated annually, and TxDOT works with its transportation partners to identify and include projects. Public comments and feedback are an essential part of developing the plan. A UTP Fact Sheet provides an overview of the program in English and Spanish.

The Texas Transportation Commission approves the UTP annually by Texas state law at its August commission meeting and publishes the approved UTP on TxDOT.gov.

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstructing and widening a highway, placing a concrete barrier in the median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closure as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement

I-30 – Westbound, west from US 82, drainage improvements. Lane closure

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, County Road 2120 detoured

FM 993 – From FM 2254 to Upshur County line. Seal coat operations, lane closures

FM 1975 – From FM 557 to Upshur County line. Seal coat operations, lane closures

FM 2455 – From Wood County line to Upshur County line. Seal coat operations, lane closures

Cass County

US 59 – From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to SH 11, surface rehab. Lane closures

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Lanes open

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road. Lane closures

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing highway with lane closure.

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over the railroad. Roadway open

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

I-20 – From US 80 to FM 134. Installing safety barrier cable

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation. Eastbound lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Daytime lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59. Widening road

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to through traffic

