Weekly Road Report

HELP KEEP KIDS SAFE IN SCHOOL ZONES WITH THESE SIMPLE STEPS

TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” The campaign offers safety tips as the new school year starts

ATLANTA ­–Texas students are strapping on their favorite backpacks filled with supplies and the hope of a new year, and TxDOT is calling on everyone to be extra cautious in school zones and around school buses to help keep kids safe.

School zones can be chaotic places with children possibly dashing in and out of traffic, and unfortunately, crashes can and do happen. In 2022, there were 746 traffic crashes in Texas school zones, resulting in 23 serious injuries. The most common causes were driver inattention, speeding, and failure to yield the right of way.

Accidents killed seven people and injured 51 last year in the 2,305 crashes involving a Texas school bus. Driver inattention and speed were also the top factors in those crashes.

In the Atlanta District in 2022, 13 traffic crashes in school zones resulted in one serious injury. TxDOT’s Atlanta District includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur Counties.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, pay attention and follow all traffic laws to keep children safe and avoid costly fines and tickets.

Tips for Driving in School Zones

● Be aware that traffic patterns around schools may have changed since last school year.

● Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

● Stop and yield to people in crosswalks.

● Always obey the school zone’s speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.

● Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.

● Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

● Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

Tips for Drivers Sharing the Road with School Buses

● Follow at a safe distance, remembering that school buses make frequent stops.

● Always stay alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.

● Stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus, regardless of your travel directions. Continue your trip once the bus has moved, the flashing lights stop flashing, or the bus driver signals it’s okay to pass.

● Violations can lead to a fine of up to $1,250 for a first offense.

Tips for Children Walking or Biking to School

● Use sidewalks. If there’s no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic.

● Cross the street only at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right, and left again before proceeding.

● Always obey crossing guards.

● Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.

● Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or behind parked vehicles.

● Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

● Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

● Follow all traffic rules, signs, and signals.

“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Atlanta District Public Information Officer Heather Deaton at Heather.Deaton@txdot.gov or (903) 799-1306.

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). The department received and processed this information as of May 18, 2023. To view additional traffic safety data, visit TxDOT’s Traffic Safety Data Portal online.

TxDOT Atlanta District

Aug 14 – Aug 21

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstructing and widening the highway, placing a concrete barrier in the median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, the extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closure as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement

I-30 – At Spur 86 eastbound for two miles, drainage upgrades. Lane closure

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, with traffic detouring County Road 2120, and daytime lane closures on FM 1520

Cass County

US 59 – From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to SH 11, surface rehab. Lane closures

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road. Lane closures

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing highway. Lane closure

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, the bridge over the railroad is widening. Roadway open

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, replacing the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

I-20 – From US 80 to FM 134, installing safety barrier cable. Lane closure

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation. Eastbound lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Daytime lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing interchange. Daytime lane closures

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to through traffic.

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

TxDOT Atlanta District

Aug 14 – Aug 21

Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Aug 14, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists should remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sherman Area

Fannin, Grayson Counties

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main highways, bridges, and retaining walls. Watch for lane closures between FM 1417 and SH 91 on the frontage roads. Work crews reduced the speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 main lanes for this construction project.

During the weekend of Aug 19, the US 75 and US 82 frontage road intersections will be closed to through traffic, requiring all traffic to make a right turn. The north-and southbound US 75 frontage roads at their junction with the east- and west-bound US 82 frontage roads in Sherman will be closed beginning at 2:00 am on Saturday, Aug 19.

During this closure, all thru-traffic will cease. Travelers driving north or south on the US 75 frontage roads or east or west on US 82 frontage roads will be required to RIGHT TURN ONLY and follow a signed designated detour.

This operation will allow crews to place temporary pavement to transition from the existing pavement to reconstructed US 75 and US 82 frontage roads. The intersections will be operational and reopened for thru traffic before 6:00 am on Monday, Aug 21.

The following detour routes will be signed and in place during this closure:

Westbound US 82 to Southbound US 75 detour video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ed95neysOZs

Eastbound US 82 to Northbound US 75 detour video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epenBC9xjDo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epenBC9xjDo Northbound US 75 to Westbound US 82 detour video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJmXMLxekMc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJmXMLxekMc Southbound US 75 to Eastbound US 82 detour video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVgeX4UV9Is

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVgeX4UV9Is TxDOT officials ask drivers to be aware of road crews on the highway, to expect delays, and to plan their commutes for this closure. This construction and any temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Mainlane traffic has been switched from the old main lanes to the existing frontage roads to allow for the construction of the new main highways and bridges between South Travis Street and Center Street. During this operation, northbound US 75 primary lane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of South Travis Street and transition back to the existing main lanes at Middleton Street. Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of Park Avenue and transition back to existing main lanes about one-half mile north of South Travis Street. This operation will allow the reconstruction of the proposed US 75 main lanes and bridges at Post Oak Creek. During this phase, work crews will reduce US 75 frontage road traffic to a single travel lane while US 75 primary lane traffic will maintain two travel lanes. Concrete barriers will separate the main highway and frontage road traffic.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Park Avenue under US 75 are closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to allow for the construction of the new overpass at Park Avenue. To detour, eastbound Park Avenue traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on South Travis Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Park Avenue under US 75 are closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to allow for the construction of the new overpass at Park Avenue. To detour, eastbound Park Avenue traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on South Travis Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue. The eastbound entrance ramp to US 82 at the US 75 intersection is closed to traffic. This ramp is the entrance ramp to eastbound US 82 at US 75. This closure is needed to complete the construction of the US 82 eastbound frontage road and new entrance ramp. Motorists will use the eastbound frontage road, continue east through the Loy Lake intersection, and use the eastbound entrance ramp from Loy Lake Road to access US 82.

Lamar Street and Houston Street under US 75 are closed to through traffic, with detour signs in place to guide motorists around these intersections.

Eastbound Lamar Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to eastbound Lamar Street. Video animation of this detour is at the following link. https://youtu.be/5LrCpdOA8OQ

https://youtu.be/5LrCpdOA8OQ Westbound Houston Street traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Washington Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to westbound Houston Street. Video animation of this detour is at the following link. https://youtu.be/7jCatnI3Oq4

https://youtu.be/7jCatnI3Oq4 These switches will allow crews to reconstruct the proposed US 75 main lanes and the bridge over Lamar and Houston Streets. Work crews will reduce the US 75 northbound frontage road traffic to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for northbound US 75 mainlane traffic. A concrete barrier separates the northbound frontage road and mainlane traffic. Video animation of this alignment is at the following link. https://youtu.be/y_uO0UmpCzk

https://youtu.be/y_uO0UmpCzk For southbound US 75, work crews will reduce the frontage road traffic to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for southbound US 75 mainlane traffic. A concrete barrier separates the southbound frontage road and mainlane traffic. Video animation of this alignment is at the following link. https://youtu.be/k2EG2W9rFJY

https://youtu.be/k2EG2W9rFJY US 75, Grayson County: at the US 82 intersection. Watch for shoulder closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between South Loy Lake Road and Lamberth Street as crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the eastbound and westbound US 82 main lanes between FM 131 and Loy Lake Road while crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for lane closures and lane shifts for the frontage roads at the US 75 and US 82 intersections as crews work on constructing new frontage road lanes.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews construct the new roadway pavement. The ultimate roadway will be a four-lane divided section with turn lanes. Workers reduced the speed limit to 45 mph for this construction project.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Main Street in Van Alstyne to SH 160. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 11, Grayson County: from FM 697 in Sherman to US 69 in Whitewright. Work on the pavement overlay project has begun. Watch for daytime lane closures as workers mill and then overlay the roadway with a hot-mix surface. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Park Road 20 in Eisenhower State Park, Grayson County. Watch for daytime lane closures within Eisenhower State Park as workers perform base repairs on the roadway and then overlay the road with a hot-mix surface. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

US 82, Grayson County: from the Cooke County line to FM 131 in Sherman. Watch for lane closures as workers replace the bridge railing and guardrail approaches at each bridge structure and install a median barrier. During construction, work crews will reduce the bridge location to one lane while replacing the bridge railing. Currently, the contractor is working on the westbound US 82 lanes at Harris Creek and the eastbound lanes at Post Oak Creek. The contractor also installs a center median concrete traffic barrier on this project between FM 1417 and FM 131. Motorists should expect lane closures and occasional lane closures while this work is ongoing.

US 75 full-depth concrete repair, Grayson County: Crews will be working on US 75 each week from Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight period. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete sections. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 pm each night and should reopen to traffic by 6:00 am. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Oklahoma State line.

FS 121 (Grayson Parkway), Grayson County: from the Collin County line to FM 121

Construction is ongoing on this new-location roadway west of SH 289, approximately four miles. The new roadway will be two lanes with shoulders and will be an extension of the frontage road of the Dallas North Tollway. Traffic on CR 60 (Marilee Road) and Stiff Chapel Road should expect occasional road work at those intersections, with flaggers present to control traffic.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from the Collin County line to the Oklahoma State line, watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday during the nighttime.

FM 2729, Grayson County: from FM 697 to SH 11. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews apply a fog seal on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 814 Grayson County: from SH 160 to the Fannin County line, watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews apply a fog seal on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 902, Grayson County: from US 377 to SH 289. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway with a hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 100, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 2216. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone. FM 100 is closed to through traffic between US 82 and SH 56 to replace culverts under the roadway. The signed detour will use US 82, FM 1396, and SH 56 to get around the closure.

FM 271, Fannin County: from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 34, Fannin County: from FM 64 to FM 1550. Watch for traffic shifts and traffic-signal-controlled lane closures as workers build the bridge approaches for the new SH 34 roadway at the future Lake Ralph Hall.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from SH 34 to CR 3544. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on building the connection of the realigned FM 1550 to the existing roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 273, Fannin County: from SH 78 to FM 1396. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway with a hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Franklin County: from SH 37 to County Road 3050. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

Loop 286 at FM 79, Lamar County: State Loop 286 westbound exit ramp at FM 79. Watch for ramp closure while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

Loop 286 / US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286 turnaround. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrails and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue, watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.

US 82, Lamar County: at the FM 1502 intersection. Watch for temporary lane closures, traffic, and lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), Red River County: at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street in Clarksville, Texas. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

FM 410, Red River County: From US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), Lamar County: from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

Greenville Area

Hunt, Rains Counties

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

SH 11: Hunt County (From Culver St to Live Oak). The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor began milling the curb and gutter for the North and South SH 24/ SH11 inside lanes. They have removed the pedestrian crosswalk on SH 11. This project is a traffic calming project and pedestrian improvements on SH 11. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area. Please be mindful of workers and care for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642: Hunt County (From FM 35 to SH 66): The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has completed culvert extensions for Phase 1A. and removed the concrete median on the South end of the I-30 intersection at the westbound service road. The contractor has begun the demolition of the median on the north end of the I-30 intersection.

SP 302: Hunt County (From SH 34 to FM 499, from FM 499 to I-30, from US 69 to SH 34, from O’Neal Street to US 69). The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. Milling and paving operations have finished. Paving and milling have begun in the downtown area of Greenville. Embankment work and guardrail work on BU 69 is ongoing. They began striping on Jul 31 or later. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2946, Rains County (From FM 515 to FM 2795): Contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. The contractor is performing cross-culvert work and culvert extensions at various locations on the project. The contractor has begun base repair at multiple locations, and widening will start soon. Subgrade work for the first three miles is ongoing. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2649, Hunt County (From I-30 to FM 1567): Contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. The contractor has begun placing prime coats on the beginning stations of the project. Cross culvert work, reworking the roadway, widening and cement treatment to the subgrade, and reworking the roadway base material is ongoing. The contractor has begun placing prime coats on areas near the beginning of the project.

The contractor has begun work on the next two miles, beginning the flex base and geogrid subgrade widening. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

CR 1032, 1031, and 2132 bridge replacement project, Hunt County. The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. The contractor has reopened the CR 1032 and CR 2132 bridges. The contractor has begun work on CR 1031. They are currently preparing the ROW and preparing to demo the existing bridge. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30, Hunt County: Interchange Improvements: The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. Grading and prepping temporary ramps are underway eastbound and westbound to prepare for a hot mix this week. The contractor has been backfilling along the edge of the road. The contractor will excavate eastbound between SH 36 and FM 1903 on the permanent ramp. Cash Water is working on utility relocation at FM 1570. Work crews installed the speed reduction signs and low-profile traffic barriers on frontage roads. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Hunt and Rains County maintenance crews will perform various sign and mailbox installations on multiple roads. Hunt crews performed overlay operations on US380 and addressed US69 and SH 66 maintenance deficiencies. Hunt herbicide is ongoing. Rains County crews address maintenance deficiencies on FM779, SH34, and SH276. Herbicide operations are continuing throughout the counties.

