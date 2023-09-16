Weekly Road Report

­

ALMOST HALF OF ALL CHILD CAR SEATS AREN’T INSTALLED CORRECTLY

TxDOT kicking off the “Save Me With a Seat” campaign during National Child Passenger Safety Week

AUSTIN – Car seats work. Just ask Mandy Watson, who was in a head-on crash with her 11-month-old and 5-year-old as they were going to lunch more than a decade ago.

“Immediately after the crash, I climbed in the back seat. At that moment, I knew it worked. I knew the car seats did everything they were supposed to do because they were still intact, still in place, and I could hear my babies crying,” said Watson.

They had trained Watson to properly secure her children in their car seats, preventing an unthinkable tragedy. That kind of training is precisely what TxDOT’s “Save Me With a Seat” campaign will teach as it kicks off in September to coincide with National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 17– 23, 2023.

“It’s essential that parents schedule a car seat check today,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Ensuring they have installed car seats correctly is one of the most important things a parent or caregiver can do to protect the smallest occupants in a crash.”

Around 46% of all car seats are misused, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported. The campaign invites parents to schedule a free car seat safety check by visiting SaveMeWithASeat.org and entering their ZIP code to find the nearest TxDOT traffic safety specialist. TxDOT offers free car seat safety checks year-round.

During September, the “Save Me With a Seat” campaign will include the “Are You Ready for Takeoff?” interactive educational experience and will make stops in eight Texas cities. The campaign’s kickoff event in Houston features retired NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, a father of five passionate about safety and educating children. The experience will remind parents of the importance of always buckling up their children.

The “Save Me With a Seat” campaign reminds drivers that Texas law requires all children under eight — or shorter than four feet, nine inches — to be in a car seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle. Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250. In 2022, 72 children younger than eight died in traffic crashes in Texas, and 16 were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

“Save Me With a Seat” is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving or driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.

TxDOT Atlanta District

Weekly Roadwork Report

September 17 – September 23

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstructing and widening the highway, placing a concrete barrier in the median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closure as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, should closures

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing highway. Roadway open

Cass County

US 59 – From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to SH 11, surface rehab. Lane closures

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road

US 59 – Install safety barrier cable from SH 43 N to SH 77/FM 249. Lane closures

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted.

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, the bridge over the railroad is widening. Roadway open

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, replacing the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation. Eastbound lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Daytime lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. FM 10 South closed, and traffic detoured

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. The lane should have closures.

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to through traffic.

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

TxDOT Paris District

Weekly Roadwork Report

September 17 – September 23

Road Work Slated on SH 78 in Fannin County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to improve a portion of State Highway 78 north of Bonham in Fannin County will begin October 7, weather permitting.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, Sulphur Springs, was granted 240 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2.6 million. The target completion date for this work is December 2024.

The contractor will upgrade existing guardrails and bridge rails and add sloped-end safety treatments to all existing drainage structures. This project will extend along SH 78 from US 82 in Bonham to the Texas-Oklahoma state line.

Officials said that travelers along this portion of SH 78 may occasionally encounter short-term, temporary lane closures while this work is underway.

Motorists who travel frequently in these areas must pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Paris – Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting September 18, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists need to remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sherman Area

Fannin, Grayson Counties

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main roadways, bridges, and retaining walls. Watch for lane closures between FM 1417 and SH 91 on the frontage roads. Work crews set a reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 main lanes for this construction project.

Primary lane traffic has been switched from the old main lanes to the existing frontage roads to allow for the construction of the new main highways and bridges between South Travis Street and Center Street. During this operation, northbound US 75 primary lane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of South Travis Street and transition back to the existing main lanes at Middleton Street. Southbound US 75 primary lane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of Park Avenue and transition back to existing main lanes about one-half mile north of South Travis Street. This operation will allow for the reconstruction of the proposed US 75 main lanes and bridges at Post Oak Creek. During this phase, work crews will reduce US 75 frontage road traffic to a single travel lane while US 75 primary lane traffic will maintain two travel lanes. Concrete barriers will separate the main highway and frontage road traffic.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Park Avenue under US 75 are closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to allow for the construction of the new overpass at Park Avenue. To detour, eastbound Park Avenue traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on South Travis Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue.

Lamar Street and Houston Street under US 75 are closed to through traffic, with detour signs in place to guide motorists around these intersections.

Eastbound Lamar Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to eastbound Lamar Street. You can see the video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/5LrCpdOA8OQ

Westbound Houston Street traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Washington Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to westbound Houston Street. You can see the video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/7jCatnI3Oq4

https://youtu.be/7jCatnI3Oq4 These switches will allow crews to reconstruct the proposed US 75 main lanes and the bridge over Lamar and Houston Streets. Work crews have reduced the US 75 northbound frontage road traffic to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for northbound US 75 primary lane traffic. A concrete barrier separates the northbound frontage road and primary lane traffic. You can see the video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/y_uO0UmpCzk

For southbound US 75, work crews reduced the frontage road traffic to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for southbound US 75 primary lane traffic. A concrete barrier separates the southbound frontage road and primary lane traffic. You can see the video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/k2EG2W9rFJY

US 75, Grayson County: at the US 82 intersection. Watch for shoulder closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between South Loy Lake Road and Lamberth Street as crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the eastbound and westbound US 82 main lanes between FM 131 and Loy Lake Road while crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for lane closures and lane shifts for the frontage roads at the US 75 and US 82 intersections as crews work on constructing new frontage road lanes.

The eastbound entrance ramp to US 82 at the US 75 intersection is closed to traffic. This ramp is the entrance ramp to eastbound US 82 at US 75. This closure is needed to complete the construction of the US 82 eastbound frontage road and new entrance ramp. Motorists must use the eastbound frontage road, continue east through the Loy Lake intersection, and use the eastbound entrance ramp from Loy Lake Road to access US 82.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews construct the new roadway pavement. The ultimate roadway will be a four-lane divided section with turn lanes. Work crews reduced the speed limit to 45 mph for this construction project.

SH 91 at Spur 503, Grayson County: in Denison at the SH 91 bridge over Spur 503. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews perform bridge maintenance work.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Main Street in Van Alstyne to SH 160. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 11, Grayson County: from FM 697 in Sherman to US 69 in Whitewright. Watch for daytime lane closures as workers replace guardrails, pave driveways, and seed the project. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Park Road 20 in Eisenhower State Park, Grayson County. Watch for daytime lane closures within Eisenhower State Park as workers perform base repairs on the roadway and then overlay the road with a hot-mix surface. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

US 82, Grayson County: from the Cooke County line to FM 131 in Sherman. Watch for lane closures as workers replace the bridge railing and guardrail approaches at each bridge structure and install a median barrier. During construction, work crews will reduce the bridge to one lane while crews replace the bridge railing. Currently, the contractor is working on the westbound US 82 lanes at Harris Creek and the eastbound lanes at Post Oak Creek. The contractor also installed a center median concrete traffic barrier between FM 1417 and FM 131 on this project. Motorists should expect lane closures and occasional lane closures while this work is ongoing.

US 75 full-depth concrete repair, Grayson County: Crews will be working on US 75 each week from Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight period. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete sections. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 pm each night and should reopened to traffic by 6:00 am. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Oklahoma State line.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from the Collin County line to the Oklahoma State line, watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday during the nighttime.

FM 902, Grayson County: from US 377 to SH 289. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform base repairs and blade-level the roadway with hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 121, Grayson County: from SH 289 to FM 3356. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway with a hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 100, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 2216. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 271, Fannin County: from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 34, Fannin County: from FM 64 to FM 1550. Watch for traffic shifts and traffic-signal-controlled lane closures as workers build the bridge approaches for the new SH 34 roadway at the future Lake Ralph Hall.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from SH 34 to CR 3544. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on building the connection of the realigned FM 1550 to the existing roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 1743, Fannin County: from US 82 to end of State Maintenance. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway with a hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 2077, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 1550. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway with a hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Franklin County: from SH 37 to County Road 3050. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Spur 423, Franklin County: at I-30 N Frontage Road. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews install traffic signals.

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 271 North, going west to FM 79, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

Loop 286 at FM 79, Lamar County: State Loop 286 westbound exit ramp at FM 79. Watch for ramp closure while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

Loop 286 / US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286 turnaround. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrails and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128. watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue, watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.

US 82, Lamar County: at the FM 1502 intersection, watch for temporary lane closures, traffic, and lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville)

Red River County

Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street in Clarksville.

FM 410, Red River County: From US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), Lamar County: from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

SH 24, Lamar & Delta Counties: from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and upgrade bridge rail.

FM 2068 at E Fork Jernigan Creek, Delta County. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek, Lamar County. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

CR 2127 at Scatter Creek, Red River County. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

Greenville Area

Hunt, Rains Counties

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.