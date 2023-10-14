Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

October 15 – October 21, 2023

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway, pavement repair. Nightly lane closures 8:00 pm – 6:00 am

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closure as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

I-30 – Westbound at FM 990, drainage upgrades. Lane closure

FM 989/Kings Highway – From US 82 to US 67, resurfacing road. Nightly lane closures 8:00 pm – 6:00 am

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road, with lane closures.

Cass County

US 59 – From four miles south of FM 2328S to SH 11, surface road with lane closures

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road. Lane closures

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, replacing the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Daytime lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. FM 10 South closed, and traffic detoured

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange

US 59 – From 1.4 miles north of the Shelby Co. line to the Shelby Co. line, installing safety barrier cable. Lane closures

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, with closures

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to traffic

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

TxDOT Paris District

October 15 – October 21, 2023

FM 1497 Rehab Project Begins October 18 in Lamar County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a rehab project to improve a portion of FM 1497 in Lamar County begins on Wednesday, October 18.

The contractor, AK Gillis & Sons LLC, Sulphur Springs, Texas, was granted 182 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $3.8 million. The contractor plans to set up road alert barricades on Monday, October 16, and begin work on Wednesday, October 18. The target completion date for this project is July 2024

.The contractor will widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement surface on FM 1497 from the intersection at FM 1184 to the intersection at FM 3426. Officials said crews will also install new drainage structures, update the bridge rail and metal guard fence, and install pavement markings.

This project will require temporary lane closures and lane shifts during construction. Officials said that travelers must reduce their speed and watch for workers at all times.

Motorists who frequently travel in the area must pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties for the October 16, 2023 week. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists must remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line . Watch for temporary lanes, shoulder closures, and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

Lamar & Delta Counties

TX-24 f rom the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, w atch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and upgrade the bridge rail.

Delta County

FM 64, from FM 128 to SH 1532 . Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128, motorists should w atch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Red River County

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

FM 410, from US 82 to FM 3281 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.

CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Franklin County

I-30, from SH 37 to County Road 3050 . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Spur 423, at I-30 N Frontage Road . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews install traffic signals.

