Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Paris District
November 6 – November 11
Paris Area
Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties
Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.
Lamar County
- Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.
- Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.
- US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.
- FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.
- CR 26320 at Morrison Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.
- FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures
Lamar & Delta Counties
- SH 24 from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge rail upgrades.
Delta County
- FM 64, from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.
- FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128, temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
Red River County
- Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.
- Locust Street (Clarksville, Texas), at Delaware Creek. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.
- FM 410, from US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.
- CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.
- FM 1487, from FM 910 to FM 412. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- FM 2120, from FM 2573 to FM SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
Sulphur Springs Area
Hopkins, Franklin Counties
Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.
Franklin County
- I-30, from SH 37 to County Road 3050. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.
- Spur 423, at I-30 N Frontage Road. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews install traffic signals.
Hopkins County
- FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews begin road widening operations.