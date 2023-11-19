Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Paris District

November 19 – November 25

Fannin County

The annual crack seal contract to place sealant in the pavement cracks on roadways in Fannin County has begun. The following roads will receive a crack seal.

FM 64 from SH 34 to the Delta County line

FM 151 from US 69 to the Grayson County line

FM 981 from US 69 to the Collin County line

SH 50 from Church Street to the Hunt County line

FM 904 from FM 64 to FM 1550

FM 274 from FM 898 to FM 1753

FM 1629 from SH 121 to SH 78

FM 87 from SH 56 to US 82

FM 273 from FM 1396 to FM 2029

FM 1753 from SH 78 to the Grayson County line

Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 78, from US 82 to the Oklahoma State line, w atch for daytime shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as workers install sloped end treatments on drainage structures and replace bridge rail and guardrail.

FM 100, from SH 56 to FM 2216 . Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 271, from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

CR 3210 at Bullard Creek. CR 3210 at Bullard Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. During the closure, traffic uses CR 3200 as a detour.

SH 34, from FM 64 to FM 1550 . Watch for traffic shifts and traffic-signal-controlled lane closures as workers build the bridge approaches for the new SH 34 roadway at the future Lake Ralph Hall.

FM 1550, from SH 34 to CR 3544 . Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on building the connection of the realigned FM 1550 to the existing roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Franklin County

I-30, from SH 37 to County Road 3050 . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Spur 423, at I-30 N Frontage Road . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews install traffic signals.

Hopkins County

FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews begin road widening operations.

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line . Watch for temporary lanes, shoulder closures, and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

Lamar & Delta Counties

SH 24 from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, w atch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge rail upgrades.

Delta County

FM 64, from FM 128 to SH 1532 . Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128, motorists should w atch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Red River County

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

Locust Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at Delaware Creek, watches for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

FM 410, from US 82 to FM 3281 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.

CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1487, from FM 910 to FM 412 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2120, from FM 2573 to FM SH 37 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Greenville Area

Hunt, Rains Counties

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

Hunt County

SH 11, from Culver Street to Live Oak. The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has set signal poles at Live Oak Street and put drill shafts for signal poles at University Drive. Sidewalks and crews are installing ADA ramps at various locations. Milling on the southbound SH 24 and SH 11 main lanes is ongoing. Teams place Hotmix at multiple locations. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades . The contractor has begun preparing the right of way and placing some driveways and driveway safety-end-treatments. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has been performing saw cutting-edge lines of the existing roadway for detour tie-ins. Crews worked on fine grading flex base. The contractor is performing detour work and backfilling edges. The contractor has begun demolishing the median on the north end of the I-30 intersection.

FM 2649, from I-30 to FM 1567 . The contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. Cross culvert work is complete. Reworking the roadway, widening and cement treatment to the subgrade, and reworking the roadway base material is ongoing. The contractor is on mile six of this eight-mile project, has started prime coat operations, and is working on grading and finish work along with backfilling and ditch work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Shelby Avenue Bridge: Greenville. The contractor has set barricades and work zone signs. The contractor has begun demolition of the existing structure and will begin work on abutments. The contractor is waiting on beam fabrication; beams will be placed once complete. The contractor will begin work on the Bledsoe Creek Bridge while crews fabricate the beams. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30 intersection improvements from Monte Stratton to FM 1903. The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. The contractor will be performing eastbound mainlane widening and embankment placement. Utility work is ongoing. Temporary ramps are now open. The contractor plans to place more barriers and complete the area’s mainlane widening and drainage work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Hunt and Rains Counties

Maintenance crews will perform various sign and mailbox installations on multiple roads. Both sections have been working on bridge maintenance projects. Herbicide operations are ongoing throughout both counties.

RETIRED TxDOT SEAL COAT COORDINATOR HONORED BY

TEXAS ASPHALT PAVEMENT ASSOCIATION

Dennis Berryhill, recipient of the Bob M. Gallaway Award

ATLANTA – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Atlanta District is proud to announce that recently retired Statewide Seal Coat Coordinator Dennis Berryhill was named the Bob M. Gallaway Award recipient at the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association’s annual meeting in San Antonio.

TxDOT presents the Gallaway Award to recipients who have significantly contributed to seal coat, a process essential in maintaining our nation’s transportation system. Berryhill, a 34-year TxDOT veteran, retired in August, shortly before receiving the honor. Berryhill spent most of his career in TxDOT’s Atlanta District and was named the agency’s first Statewide Seal Coat Coordinator in 2018. He worked with TXAPA, the Associated General Contractors of Texas, and those within TxDOT to build the Texas Seal Coat Performance Improvement Program. Berryhill also initiated the program to certify seal coat inspectors and specialists. He tirelessly traveled the state to ensure training in each of the agency’s 25 districts met TxDOT’s high standards.

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge

I-30 – At FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closures as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

FM 989/Kings Highway – From US 82 to US 67, resurfacing road

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

Cass County

US 59 – From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to SH 11, surface rehab

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, replacing the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

I-20 – From US 80 to FM 134, installing safety barrier cable. Lane closures

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. The eastbound ramp to US 59 is closed with a detour in place

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to through traffic.

Upshur County