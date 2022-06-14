Weekly Road Report

Watch for Intersection Changes at FM 69 and SH 11 in Como

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that work to create a four-way stop at FM 69 and State Highway 11 in Como, in Hopkins County, is July 6.

TxDOT will place stop signs necessary to convert this intersection to a four-way stop in all directions. In addition, we will place warning signs and message boards near this intersection soon. The work to install the stop signs at this intersection should begin on July 6, weather permitting.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays and avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 37, Franklin County: from the elementary school to US 67, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install the sidewalk.

IH 30, Hopkins County: from Loop 301 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews begin surfacing operations.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews upgrade cross drainage structures.

FM 3389, Hopkins County: from IH 30 to FM 1567. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

JOE JONAS LASSOS LITTER AS THE NEW FACE OF DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS®

Jonas taps into his inner Texan to spice up the campaign’s new TV, radio, and digital PSAs.

ATLANTA – – They say everything is bigger in Texas. In the hilarious new PSAs for Don’t mess with Texas, singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas finds lassoing litter may be his biggest challenge.

The show-stopping PSAs feature the former Westlake, Texas, resident taking an over-the-top approach to keeping Texas roadways free of litter and inspiring a whole office of people to join him in the effort.

As the newest celebrity to partner with Don’t mess with Texas, the second-born Jonas Brother will appear in TV and radio PSAs that will run on networks and digital platforms across the state beginning in June. The aim is to have the campaign resonate with Texans – young and old – and result in you properly disposing of litter in a trash can every time.

“Joe understands the pride that we have in our state and in keeping it clean for everyone to enjoy its beauty, now and in the future,” said Becky Ozuna, coordinator for the Don’t mess with Texas campaign. “We are thrilled to have Joe join us in bringing attention to our litter-free message through his comedic talent and timing.”

As the new face of Don’t mess with Texas, Jonas joins the likes of other Texas celebrities who have lent their support to the campaign. They include George Strait, Willie Nelson, Black Pumas, Eva Longoria, Erykah Badu, the Randy Rogers Band, Las Fenix, Grupo Fantasma, and Oscar winner and Minister of Culture/M.O.C. Matthew McConaughey.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events, and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.