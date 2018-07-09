Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
For July 8-14, 2018
Bowie County
US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.
US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.
FM 989 – From FM 559 to I-30, seal coating highway.
Spur 86 – From I-30 to US 82, seal coating highway.
US 82 – From SH 98 to 0.5 mile west of SH 8, seal coating highway.
FM 44 – From FM 992 to FM 561, seal coating highway.
Cass County
SH 77 – From US 59 in Atlanta to SH 8 in Douglassville, resurfacing highway.
FM 2888 – From SH 77 to FM 250, seal coating highway.
FM 125 – From SH 43 to Louisiana State Line, seal coating highway.
SH 8 – From FM 995 to SH 155, seal coating highway.
Park Road 2 – From FM 1154 to end of park road in Atlanta State Park, seal coating highway.
Harrison County
I-20 – From FM 31 to US 80, repairing pavement.
Panola County
SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.
Titus County
US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.
US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.
US 271 – From Business US 271 North to FM 1896, resurfacing highway.
FM 3417 – From US 271 to FM 127, widening highway.
Upshur County
SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.