Weekly Roadwork Report – Atlanta

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Aug. 19-25, 2018

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.

US 67 – At Bassett Creek, upgrading guardrail on the bridge. Alternating one-way traffic across bridge controlled by signal lights.

Cass County

SH 77 – From US 59 in Atlanta to SH 8 in Douglassville, resurfacing highway.

Harrison County

Loop 281– at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the overpass.

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the overpass.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 59 – From Harrison County Line to FM 2792, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

Titus County

US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing the overpass at FM 3417.

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 3417 – From US 271 to FM 127, widening highway.