Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Oct. 7-13, 2018

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 67 – At Bassett Creek, upgrading guardrail on the bridge. Alternating one-way traffic across bridge controlled by signal lights.

US 67 – From FM 989 to FM 2148 North, resurfacing highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, upgrading guardrails and adding safety features to drainage structures.

Harrison County

Loop 281– at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the overpass.

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the overpass.

Morris County

US 259 – From I-30 to FM 557, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 59 – From Harrison County Line to FM 2792, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection. FM 699 closed to traffic on the north side of the intersection for 2-3 months. A detour route is signed.

Titus County

US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 3417 – From US 271 to FM 127, widening highway.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.