Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Oct. 21-27, 2018

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 67 – At Bassett Creek, upgrading guardrail on the bridge. Alternating one-way traffic across bridge controlled by signal lights.

US 67 – From FM 989 to FM 2148 North, resurfacing highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, upgrading guardrails and adding safety features to drainage structures.

Harrison County

Loop 281– at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Morris County

US 259 – From I-30 to FM 557, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 59 – From Harrison County Line to FM 2792, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection. FM 699 closed to traffic on the north side of the intersection. The detour route is signed.

Titus County

US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For Oct. 21-27, 2018

Franklin and Hopkins Counties

These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay particular attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sulphur Springs Area (Hopkins, Franklin Counties):

SH 37, Franklin County: From Mt Vernon to Winnsboro. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews prepare for surfacing operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties

These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay particular attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Paris Area (Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties):

FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures as workers widen and reconstruct existing pavement and upgrade drainage structures.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and/or shoulder closures as work continues throughout this project.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as workers upgrade metal guard fence and bridge rails, and extend and safety-treat drainage structures.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for temporary, one-lane daytime closures as workers widen and rehabilitate the roadway, and safety treats cross drainage structures.

SH 24 expansion, Delta County: from Cooper, Texas, southwestward towards Commerce. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas while this roadway is being widened and improved. Drivers can expect lane closure shifts at various locations along the southbound lanes during the day. The outside southbound lane will be open to traffic each evening.

Loop 286 at FM 79, Lamar County: Work is tentatively scheduled to begin Nov. 5 to repair the slope at the southwest quadrant of the FM 79 overpass. This work will require the closure of the outside eastbound lane and should take approximately three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Various roadways throughout Delta, Lamar, and Red River counties will have crack seal work beginning this week. This project includes the intersection/interchanges of Loop 286 and US 271 in Paris, TX and will require ramp closures. These closures are tentatively set for Sunday, Oct. 21. This work will require lane closures at all other locations.

National CarFit Program

Senior drivers in Northeast Texas can have a trained TxDOT specialist check their automobiles for comfort, safety, and mobility to help improve their daily driving experiences.

“Seniors in Lamar and surrounding counties can get their cars checked from 200 pm until 4:00 pm, Wednesday (Oct 24) at 1128 Clarksville Street, Suite 300, in Paris,” said Monica Yates, TxDOT traffic safety specialist and certified CarFit technician.

These checks are part of the national CarFit program developed by the American Automobile Association (AAA), American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and the American Occupational Therapy Association. They are designed to provide a quick, comprehensive check on how a mature driver and their vehicle work together.

“CarFit is now part of our safety program,” Yates said. “As we age, changes in our vision, flexibility and strength, the range of motion, and even our size and height can make us less comfortable and capable behind the wheel. A free CarFit check helps the driver understand and use the safety features of their vehicle.

“We complete a 12-point checklist with drivers. Some of the things we check are the correct position of the driver’s seat, the driver’s ability to reach the pedals easily, and how to adjust and set the mirrors properly.”

Yates and other technicians have also scheduled outreach events in October, to share the CarFit program with those who work with seniors. Those education events are slated the week of Oct. 22-26 at several locations in TxDOT’s nine-county Paris District.

For more information, contact Yates at (903) 737-9292 or email monica.yates@txdot.gov.

Senior drivers can also check their local AAA club or AARP office to take driver safety refresher courses or look into occupational therapy driving evaluation programs that provide individual driving assessments. CarFit is an extension of these classroom programs that help mature drivers ensure their personal vehicles are adjusted to their needs.