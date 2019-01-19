Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Jan. 20-26, 2019

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, upgrading guardrails and adding safety features to drainage structures.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guardrails.

Harrison County

Loop 281– at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on a bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

Morris County

US 259 – From I-30 to FM 557, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 59 – From Harrison County Line to FM 2792, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

Titus County

US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For Jan. 20-26, 2019

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Jan. 21, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay particular attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

SH 37, Franklin County: From Mt. Vernon to Winnsboro. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations; flaggers will direct traffic.