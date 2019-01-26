Weekly Roadwork Report

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced that the one-mile extension to the US 271 freeway section around Mount Pleasant will be opened to traffic on Friday, Feb. 1. Improvements included constructing an overpass and interchange at FM 3417, as well as new entrance/exit ramps and turnarounds under the bridge to help improve traffic flow.

East Texas Bridge, Inc. of Longview was awarded the contract for the construction of the $12.3-million project and completed the project on time.

TxDOT Paris District

For Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, 2019

Paris District Road Report for the week of Jan. 28, 2019

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the week of Jan. 28, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Fannin, Grayson Counties

FM 691, Grayson County: from FM 131/Loy Lake Rd. to US 75. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers begin construction on widening FM 691 to an ultimate 5 lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 with FM 131/Loy Lake Road will be temporarily converted to a four-way stop at the beginning of the project and will become a signalized intersection at the conclusion of construction.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from FM 691 to US 82. Watch for traffic shifts and slow-moving vehicles as workers widen the roadway from FM 691 to US 82.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Denison, Grayson County: on the southbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between FM 120 and Crawford Street. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts as workers work on constructing the retaining walls and new on-ramp for this project. The southbound US 75 exit ramp for Crawford Street is closed and traffic wishing to use this exit should use the FM 120 (Morton Street) exit.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Sherman, Grayson County: on the northbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between Choctaw Creek and FM 1417. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the main lanes and a left lane closure on the frontage road as workers work on constructing the new exit ramp and entrance ramp. The existing ramps will remain open during construction of the new ramps.

US 75 Full Depth concrete repair, Grayson County: crews will be working on US 75 weather permitting each week from Sunday night thru Thursday night. Lane closures will be present during the nighttime only in order for crews to replace failed concrete locations. Lane closures begin at 7:30 pm and all lanes should be reopened by 6:00 am.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile operations as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the day-time.

SH 11, Grayson and Fannin County: from US 69 to SH 121. Watch for traffic shifts and occasional one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

ADA Curb Ramp project, Grayson and Fannin County: various locations. Watch for shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as crews work in Honey Grove to install new sidewalks and curb ramps along SH 56 and FM 100. Crews are also working in Bonham on Loop 205 and SH 78 installing sidewalks and curb ramps.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow-moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided section. Watch for lane closures on SH 78 and SH 121 as crews work to construct the new westbound US 82 bridge overpasses. Crews plan to install bridge beams at the US 82 and SH 78 intersection the night of February 4th weather permitting. SH 78 will be closed to through traffic during this operation that is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm on February 4th and be opened back to traffic by 6:00 am on February 5.

FM 1752, Fannin County: from US 82 to FM 898. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 816 & Recreation Road 3, Fannin County: from Fannin-Hunt County line to SH 78 on FM 816, and from FM 273 eastward for two miles on Rec. Road 3 south of Lake Bonham. Watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

CR 4526 at Tributary to Bois D’arc Creek and CR 2275 at Coffee Mill Creek, Fannin County: CR 4131 at Cooper Creek is completed as crews have on replaced the bridge and reopened the roadway to traffic. Crews plan to move to CR 2275 at Coffee Mill Creek to close the roadway to work on replacing the bridge at this location.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

SH 37, Franklin County: From Mt. Vernon to Winnsboro. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and/or shoulder closures as metal beam guard fence replacement continues.

FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures as workers widen and reconstruct existing pavement and upgrade drainage structures.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as workers upgrade metal guard fence and bridge rails, and extend and safety-treat drainage structures.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for temporary, one-lane daytime closures as workers widen and rehabilitate the roadway, and safety treats cross drainage structures.

SH 24 expansion, Delta County: from Cooper, Texas, southwestward towards Commerce. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas while this roadway is being widened and improved. The inside southbound lane remains closed.

Hunt, Rains Counties

FM751 and SH276 performing mill and inlay operations. Please be cautious of workers and equipment in the area.

SH 66 and FM 36, Hunt County: the new traffic lights at this intersection are flashing red, please be careful when crossing this intersection. The signal lights will be programmed for red-yellow-green operations after the railroad installs all necessary components for signal pre-emption at this intersection, to keep traffic stopped at the light of the railroad tracks.

FM 2642 bridge/underpass project at I-30, Hunt County: from FM 1565 westward to the Hunt-Rockwall County line. Watch for work zones and traffic shifts while workers construct a new underpass/bridge to route FM 2642 across I-30. Temporary traffic signals are in place at FM 2453 and FM 35 to aid detoured traffic.

SH 19 pavement project, Rains County: from US 69 and SH 19 south to the Van Zandt County line. Watch for narrow traffic lanes. Crews are performing paving operations on the northbound lanes. Be cautious when driving across intersecting streets.

ADA ramp construction, Hunt County: SH 11 in Commerce. Watch for workers installing ramps, sidewalks, steps, curb ramps, handrails, pedestrian push buttons and other pedestrian elements to aid the mobility of disabled citizens.

US 69, Hunt County: from O’Neal St. in Greenville to the intersection of US 69 and US 380. Work on this paving project is finishing up. Drivers should watch for crews planting vegetation and performing some work the road shoulders.

SH 34 and FM 816, Hunt County: from SH 276 south to the Hunt-Kaufman County line on SH 34, and from SH 34 to the Hunt-Fannin County line on FM 816. Watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, 2019

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

Cass County

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guardrails.

Harrison County

Loop 281– at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

Morris County

US 259 – From I-30 to FM 557, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 59 – From Harrison County Line to FM 2792, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

Titus County

US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417. New roadway planned to open on Friday, Feb. 1.

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guardrails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

New US 271 Freeway Extension to Open to Traffic Friday

South of Mount Pleasant near Farm to Market Road 3417