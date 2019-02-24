Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Feb. 21 – March 2, 2019

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, upgrading guard rails and adding safety features to drainage structures.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

Harrison County

Loop 281– at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

Morris County

US 259 – From I-30 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 59 – From Harrison County Line to FM 2792, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Editor’s note: This is a schedule of work being planned for the dates noted above. Weather conditions and unforeseen problems can cause delays or cancelation of work. For more information about construction projects, contact Marcus Sandifer, Public Information Officer, TxDOT Atlanta District, 903-799-1306, marcus.sandifer@txdot.gov.

TxDOT Paris District

For Feb. 21 – March 2, 2019

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Feb. 25, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay particular attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031

SH 37, Franklin County: From Mt Vernon to Winnsboro. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 154, Hopkins County: From SH 11 to Loop 301. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delay as crews begin base and curb repairs in preparation of future surfacing operations.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At Interstate Highway 30. Watch for workers placing counters for an upcoming traffic study at this location.