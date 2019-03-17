Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For March 17-23, 2019

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the week of March 18, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay particular attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Fannin, Grayson Counties

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

FM 691, Grayson County: from FM 131/Loy Lake Rd. to US 75. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers begin construction on widening FM 691 to an ultimate five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 with FM 131/Loy Lake Road will be temporarily converted to a four-way stop at the beginning of the project and will become a signalized intersection after the conclusion of construction.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from FM 691 to US 82. Watch for traffic shifts and slow-moving vehicles as workers widen the roadway from FM 691 to US 82.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Denison, Grayson County: on the southbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between FM 120 and Crawford Street. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts as workers work on constructing the retaining walls and new on-ramp for this project. The southbound US 75 exit ramp for Crawford Street is closed, and traffic is wishing to use this exit should use the FM 120 (Morton Street) exit.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Sherman, Grayson County: on the northbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between Choctaw Creek and FM 1417. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the main paths and a left lane closure on the frontage road as workers work on constructing the new exit ramp and entrance ramp. The existing ramps will remain open during construction of the new ramps.

US 75 Full Depth concrete repair, Grayson County: crews will be working on US 75, weather permitting, each week from Sunday night thru Thursday night. Lane closures will be present during the nighttime only for crews to replace failed concrete locations. Lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m. and should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile operations as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the day-time.

US 82 & US 69, Grayson County: from FM 131 to FM 1897 on US 82, and from SH 56 to US 75 on US 69. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

SH 11, Grayson and Fannin County: from US 69 to SH 121. Watch for traffic shifts and occasional one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

ADA Curb Ramp project, Grayson and Fannin County: various locations. Watch for shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as crews work in Honey Grove to install new sidewalks and curb ramps along SH 56 and FM 100. Crews are also working in Bonham on SH 78 installing sidewalks and curb ramps.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow-moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided section. Watch for lane closures on FM 100, SH 78 and SH 121 as crews work to construct the new westbound US 82 bridge overpasses.

FM 1752, Fannin County: from US 82 to FM 898. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 816 & Recreation Road 3, Fannin County: from Fannin-Hunt County line to SH 78 on FM 816, and from FM 273 eastward for two miles on Rec. Road 3 south of Lake Bonham. Watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

CR 2275 at Coffee Mill Creek, Fannin County: CR 2275 at Coffee Mill Creek is closed to traffic as crews work to replace the bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031

SH 37, Franklin County: From Mt Vernon to Winnsboro. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 154, Hopkins County: From SH 11 to Loop 301. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform base and curb repairs in preparation for future surfacing operations.

SH 19, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to SH 154. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 271/Loop 286 Interchange, Paris, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane and ramp closures while crews perform slope repairs.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and/or shoulder closures as metal beam guard fence replacement continues.

FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures as workers widen and reconstruct existing pavement.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as work continues.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for temporary, one-lane daytime closures as workers widen and rehabilitate the roadway, and safety treats cross drainage structures.

SH 24 expansion, Delta County: from Cooper, Texas, southwestward towards Commerce. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas while this roadway is being widened and improved. The inside southbound lane remains closed.

Hunt, Rains Counties

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903)455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682

SH 66 and FM 36, Hunt County: The new traffic lights at this intersection are flashing red, please be careful when crossing this intersection. The signal lights will be programmed for red-yellow-green operations after the railroad installs all necessary components for signal pre-emption at this intersection to keep traffic stopped at the lights off of the railroad tracks.

FM 2642 bridge/underpass project at I-30, Hunt County: from FM 1565 westward to the Hunt-Rockwall County line. Construction of the bridge to route I-30 over FM2642 is in the final stages. Please continue watching your speed while traveling through this construction area. Temporary traffic signals are in place at FM 2453 and FM 35 to aid detoured traffic.

SH 19 pavement project, Rains County: from US 69 and SH 19 south to the Van Zandt County line. Crews have completed paving operations on the project. Final striping and rumble strips will be placed soon as weather permits. Work crews are finishing up driveway paving. Additionally, mailbox installation and metal beam finishing work at some culverts is all that remains. Be cautious when driving across intersecting streets.

ADA ramp construction, Hunt County: SH 11 in Commerce. Workers have completed installing ramps, sidewalks, steps, curb ramps, handrails, pedestrian push buttons and other pedestrian elements to aid the mobility of disabled citizens. The project manager will conduct a final pre-inspection for project acceptance to follow soon after.

US 69, Hunt County: from O’Neal St. in Greenville to the intersection of US 69 and US 380. Work on this paving project is finishing up. Seeding has been completed, and final punch list items will be addressed soon.

SH 34 and FM 816, Hunt County: from SH 276 south to the Hunt-Kaufman County line on SH 34, and from SH 34 to the Hunt-Fannin County line on FM 816. Watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

Traffic Safety Notes:

SH 24 – Maintenance crews have placed rumble strips on SH 24 northbound near the Animal Services Barn of Texas A&M University-Commerce to caution drivers of vehicles crossing at that location.

State Spur 1570 & SH 66 – to help the traveling public at this intersection, maintenance crews will place rumble strips on FM 1570 and SS 1570 to alert drivers of the upcoming stop sign. They will also put rumble strips on SH 66 and “intersection ahead” signs with flashing yellow beacons, to help warn drivers traveling SH 66 of the intersection.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For March 17-23, 2019

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 67 – Near Sims, repairing pavement.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, upgrading guard rails and adding safety features to drainage structures.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

Morris County

US 259 – From I-30 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.