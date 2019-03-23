Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For March 24-30, 2019

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 67 – Near Sims, repairing pavement.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, upgrading guard rails and adding safety features to drainage structures.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

Morris County

US 259 – From I-30 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

Paris District Road Report for the week of March 25, 2019

Paris — Here's a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of March 25, 2019.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031

SH 37, Franklin County: From Mt Vernon to Winnsboro. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform striping operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for crews installing perimeter signs for the upcoming turn lane construction project.

IH 30 Eastbound, Hopkins County: From Cumby to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures as crews perform spot full depth repair to concrete paving. Lane closures will remain in place overnight as concrete cures.