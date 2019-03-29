Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For April 1-6, 2019

Work Begins April 1 on State Highway 19 in Hopkins County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to construct left turn lanes on State Highway 19 north of Sulphur Springs, at its intersection with FM 71, will begin April 1.

Contractor Sammy Gist Enterprises was granted 48 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $837,000. The target completion date for this project is late summer 2019, officials said.

The contractor will construct left turn lanes at this intersection for both north- and south-bound traffic on SH 19, officials said. This project is designed to improve the safety of the traveling public along this portion of the roadway.

Motorists who regularly travel this portion of SH 19 in Hopkins County are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones; especially while this construction is underway. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For April 1-6, 2019

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of DeKalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 67 Eastbound – From Apple Street to Arkansas State Line in Texarkana, resurfacing highway.

US 67 – Near Sims, repairing pavement.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, upgrading guard rails and adding safety features to drainage structures.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

Morris County

US 259 – From I-30 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Editor’s note: This is a schedule of work being planned for the dates noted above. Weather conditions and unforeseen problems can cause delays or cancelation of work. For more information about construction projects, contact Marcus Sandifer, Public Information Officer, TxDOT Atlanta District, 903-799-1306, marcus.sandifer@txdot.gov.