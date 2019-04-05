Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For April 7-13, 2019

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

North Loop 286 & SH 19/Church St., Paris, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform repairs to concrete pavement.

US 271/Loop 286 Interchange, Paris, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane and ramp closures while crews perform slope repairs.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and/or shoulder closures as mow strip is begin installed at metal beam guard fence locations.

FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures as workers widen and reconstruct existing pavement.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as work continues.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures as work continues. Beginning this week, Pine Creek Bridge will be down to one lane to upgrade the bridge rail. Temporary traffic signals and signs will be in place to direct traffic.

SH 24 expansion, Delta County: from Cooper, Texas, southwestward towards Commerce. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas. Final surfacing of southbound lanes is in progress.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For April 7-13, 2019

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of DeKalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 67 Eastbound – From Apple Street to Arkansas State Line in Texarkana, resurfacing highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, upgrading guard rails and adding safety features to drainage structures.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

Morris County

US 259 – From I-30 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.