Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For May 5-17, 2019

Bowie County

US 82 – From SH 8 to Spur 86 east of New Boston, resurfacing highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

Harrison County

I-20 – Through Harrison County, repairing concrete pavement. Expect lane closures and delays at various locations.

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281– at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

US 80 – At Tom Brown Road in Hallsville, adding a left turn lane and upgrading signal.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

Marion County

US 59 – From two miles north of SH 49 to Cass County Line, repairing concrete pavement.

Morris County

US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

US 259 – From FM 557 to SH 155, rehabbing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

US 59 – From FM 2792 to Harrison County Line, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For May 5-17, 2019

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials Friday announced that the Broadway Street Bridge over I-30 in Sulphur Springs sustained no significant structural damage due to a recent vehicle fire on westbound I-30.

The bridge is again carrying traffic across I-30, but the wiring for signal lights on the south side of the bridge was damaged by the vehicle fire. Traffic lights on the north side of the bridge sustained no fire damage.

TxDOT signal crews are working diligently to repair the damage to signal lights on the south side of the bridge. Until that signal can be restored, traffic at the intersection on the south side of the bridge will be guided by temporary four-way stop signs.

Motorists who regularly travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones where repair crews may be present. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

North Loop 286 & SH 19/Church St., Paris, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform repairs to concrete pavement.

BU 271B (Clarksville Street) at Collegiate Drive; US 82H (Lamar Street) at 20th Street; US 82 at FM 38, Lamar County: Watch for work zones as signal and flashing beacon work is performed.

FM 1335, Delta County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen the roadway.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for passing lane and/or shoulder closures as final work is being performed.

FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures as workers widen and reconstruct existing pavement.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as work continues.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures as work continues. Pine Creek Bridge is down to one lane to upgrade the bridge rail. Temporary traffic signals and signs are in place to direct traffic.

SH 24 expansion, Delta County: from Cooper, Texas, southwestward towards Commerce. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.