Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For May 12-18, 2019

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of May 13, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 37, Franklin County: From Mt Vernon to Winnsboro. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform miscellaneous work; flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews begin performing milling operations and shoulder work for a turn lane construction project.

SH 154, Hopkins County: From Houston Street to Loop 301. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For May 12-18, 2019

Bowie County

US 82 – From SH 8 to Spur 86 east of New Boston, resurfacing highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

Harrison County

I-20 – Through Harrison County, repairing concrete pavement. Expect lane closures and delays at various locations.

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

US 80 – At Tom Brown Road in Hallsville, adding a left turn lane and upgrading signal.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

Marion County

US 59 – From two miles north of SH 49 to Cass County Line, repairing concrete pavement.

Morris County

US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

US 259 – From FM 557 to SH 155, rehabbing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

US 59 – From FM 2792 to Harrison County Line, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.