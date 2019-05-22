Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For May 26 – June 1, 2019

Bowie County

US 82 – From SH 8 to Spur 86 east of New Boston, resurfacing highway.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

I-20 – Through Harrison County, repairing concrete pavement. Expect lane closures and delays at various locations.

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

US 80 – At Tom Brown Road in Hallsville, adding a left turn lane and upgrading signal.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

Marion County

US 59 – From two miles north of SH 49 to Cass County Line, repairing concrete pavement.

Morris County

US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

US 259 – From FM 557 to SH 155, rehabbing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

US 59 – From FM 2792 to Harrison County Line, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

Upshur County

US 271– From SH 155 South to FM 726, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.