Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For June 16-22, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

US 59 – From FM 989 to FM 2148, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

Harrison County

I-20 – From Gregg County Line to SH 43, repairing concrete pavement. Expect lane closures and delays at various locations.

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

US 80 – At Tom Brown Road in Hallsville, adding a left turn lane and upgrading signal.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

US 80 – From 0.5 east of US 59 to 2.0 miles west of US 59, repairing concrete pavement.

Marion County

SH 43 – At Big Cypress Bridge, replacing grates on the bridge. Traffic reduced to one lane during daylight hours.

Morris County

US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway. The intersection will be closed to through-traffic on June 14 while crews hang beams for the new bridge.

US 59 – From FM 2792 to Harrison County Line, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

Upshur County

US 259– From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For June 16-22, 2019

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of June 17, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform shoulder work, driveway construction, and drainage pipe installation for a turn lane construction project.

SH 154, Hopkins County: From Houston Street to Loop 301. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews perform milling and surfacing operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

IH 30, Hopkins County: Westbound lanes at Bill Bradford overpass. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform repairs to the concrete railing.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82/Loop 286 (Frontage roads from US 271 to Stillhouse Road.)

US 271B (Pine Bluff Street to Loop 286)

Paris, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform pavement resurfacing.

BU 271B (Clarksville Street) at Collegiate Drive; US 82H (Lamar Street) at 20th Street; US 82 at FM 38, Lamar County: Watch for work zones as signal and flashing beacon work is performed.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures as workers widen and reconstruct existing pavement.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as work continues.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures as work continues. Pine Creek Bridge is down to one lane to upgrade the bridge rail. Temporary traffic signals and signs are in place to direct traffic.

SH 24 expansion, Delta County: from Cooper, Texas, southwestward towards Commerce. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.