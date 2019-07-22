Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For July 21-27, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

US 59 – From FM 989 to FM 2148, resurfacing the highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing the highway.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

SH 43 – From SH 77 to FM 1841, seal coating highway.

FM 995 – From SH 77 to FM 130, seal coating highway.

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

US 80 – At Tom Brown Road in Hallsville, adding left-turn lane and upgrading signal.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 80 – From FM 968 to Loop 390, seal coating highway.

FM 449 – From Gregg County Line to FM 450, seal coating highway.

Marion County

SH 43 – From Harrison County Line to SH 49, seal coating highway.

Morris County

US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway. The intersection will be closed to through-traffic on June 14 while crews hang beams for the new bridge.

US 59 – From FM 2792 to Harrison County Line, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Sabine River, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 259– From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For July 21-27, 2019

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of July 22, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform shoulder work for a turn lane construction project.

SH 19, Hopkins County: From FM 2285 to Loop 301. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform backfilling operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews begin performing dirt work activities; flaggers will direct traffic.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

FM 1335, Delta County: from SH 24 to FM 198. Portions of the roadway will be closed while crews widen and rehabilitate existing pavement.

US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU82H. Watch for lane closures north and southbound while crews remove existing crossover and extend the left turn lane at Dawn Dr. crossover.

BU 271B (Clarksville Street) at Collegiate Drive; US 82H (Lamar Street) at 20th Street; US 82 at FM 38, Lamar County: Watch for work zones as signal and flashing beacon work is performed.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as final work is being performed.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

SH 24 expansion, Delta County: from Cooper, Texas, southwestward towards Commerce. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.