Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For July 28 – Aug. 3, 2019

Temporary Closures Set For US 82 in Fannin County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that temporary, intermittent closures, will occur along US 82 in late July and early August, weather permitting. It affects Country Club Road eastward to County Road 2935.

The closures are part of the US 82 expansion from two lanes to four lanes in Fannin County. The contractor, Austin Bridge & Road Services LP, will begin intermittent closures the week of July 29 to set bridge beams at two locations.

Bridge beam work at Sloan Creek will occur from 900 am to 3:00 pm on July 31, with intermittent closure of US 82 throughout the day at this location.

Bridge beam work at Bois D’ Arc Creek is slated from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on August 5, with intermittent closure of US 82 throughout the day at this location.

Whenever possible, the contractor will utilize an adjacent haul road to minimize traffic disruptions on US 82, officials said. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes on these workdays to avoid traffic delays.

Motorists who regularly travel this portion of US 82 in Fannin County are asked to pay particular attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls. You need to reduce your speed as you approach and travel through work zones; especially while this construction is underway. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform shoulder work for a turn lane construction project.

SH 154, Hopkins County: From SH 11 to IH 30. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations at night between 7:00 pm and 6:00 am, flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews begin performing dirt work activities; flaggers will direct traffic.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For July 28 – Aug. 3, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

US 59 – From FM 989 to FM 2148, resurfacing the highway.

SH 8 – From US 67 to Cass County Line, seal coating highway.

FM 2148 – From FM 2253 to US 67 West, seal coating highway.

FM 2148 – From US 67 East to US 59, seal coating highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

FM 1399 – From FM 250 to SH 8, seal coating highway.

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

US 80 – At Tom Brown Road in Hallsville, adding left-turn lane and upgrading signal.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway. The intersection will be closed to through-traffic on June 14 while crews hang beams for the new bridge.

US 59 – From FM 2792 to Harrison County Line, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Sabine River, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 259 – From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 155 – From US 259 to 5 miles south of US 259, resurfacing highway.