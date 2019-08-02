Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Aug. 4-10, 2019

On Sunday (Aug 4), Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews will be replacing a message board on an overhead sign bridge on I-30 eastbound near the Franklin and Titus County Line. It will require the exit to close from 7:00 am until noon, or until completed.

Traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road at Exit 150 east of Mt Vernon and directed back onto I-30 at Entrance 153/Spur 185 in Winfield. Stop signs on the frontage road will be covered and flaggers will be used to direct traffic through intersections for better traffic flow.

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From FM 989 to FM 2148, resurfacing the highway

FM 2148 – From FM 2253 to US 67 West, seal coating highway

FM 2148 – From US 67 East to US 59, seal coating highway

FM 3419 – From FM 2148 to US 82, seal coating highway

US 67 – From Anderson Creek to Cass County Line, seal coating highway

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on overpass

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, doing preventative maintenance work on overpass

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is leading a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

US 80 – At Tom Brown Road in Hallsville, adding left-turn lane and upgrading signal.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing the highway.

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 59 – From FM 2792 to Harrison County Line, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Sabine River, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. The highway is closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 259 – From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 155 – From US 259 to 5 miles south of US 259, resurfacing highway.