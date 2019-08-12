Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Aug. 11-17, 2019

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Aug. 12, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls. You need to reduce your speed as you approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems. Hopkins, Franklin Counties Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031. SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as teams begin performing dirt work activities; flaggers will direct traffic.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Aug. 11-17, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

US 59 – From FM 989 to FM 2148, resurfacing the highway.

Camp County

US 271 – From Titus County Line to Loop 179, seal coating highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

US 80 – At Tom Brown Road in Hallsville, adding left-turn lane and upgrading signal.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 11 – From Titus County Line to US 259 North, seal coating highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 59 – From FM 2792 to Harrison County Line, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Sabine River, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 96 – From US 271 to I-30, seal coating highway.

FM 1402 – From US 67 to I-30, seal coating highway.

Spur 185 – From US 67 to I-30, seal coating highway.

FM 2882 – From FM 127 to FM 21, seal coating highway.

Upshur County

US 259 – From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 155 – From US 259 to 5 miles south of US 259, resurfacing highway.