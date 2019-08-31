Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Sept. 1-7, 2019

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to replace two rural bridges in Lamar and Red River Counties will begin the week of Aug. 28.

Contractor Stateline Construction LLC was granted 122 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $650,000. The projects should be completed in about eight months, officials said.

The contractor will replace the bridge on Lamar County Road 14850 at Robertson Creek, and the bridge on Red River County Road 1470 at Mustang Creek. Both roads will be closed until the new bridge is completed.

The contractor anticipates beginning work Aug. 28. After that project is complete, the contractor will begin work at the Mustang Creek bridge, officials said.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Also, remain alert and pay particular attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce speed as they approach and travel through any work zone. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for short traffic delays as crews perform miscellaneous operations

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as teams begin performing dirt work activities; flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 154, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to Houston Street. Watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews begin replacing drainage structure at Tennessee Street.

IH 30 South Frontage Road, Hopkins County: From Hunt County Line to FM 2653. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews begin upgrading guardrail.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

FM 79, Lamar County: from Fannin county line to US 82. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 1497, Lamar County: from FM 1184 to FM 196. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform flexible pavement structure repairs along this section of roadway.

US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU82H. South-bound lane closure remains in place while crews extend the left turn lane at the Dawn Drive crossover.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as final work is being performed.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Sept. 1-7, 2019

TEXAS TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION APPROVES STATE’S 10-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN

The Texas Transportation Commission approved TxDOT’s ten-year transportation plan. It includes more than $77 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.

The ten-year plan called the 2020 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), contains more than $4 billion for safety improvements, including an extra $ 600 million for the next two years to help accelerate even more safety measures to reduce crashes and eliminate fatalities from our roadways by 2050. Many of these improvements will widen roads; improve median barriers and bridges; upgrade guardrails; provide intersection improvements, such as enhanced traffic signals and signage; and make safety improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians.

More than $600 million committed to fund transportation improvements in the state’s bustling Permian Basin energy sector is included in the plan to add to other funding in the energy sector. Projects focus on safety, connectivity, congestion relief, as well as improving mobility at high-volume intersections. Funding also will pay for pavement strengthening for roadways with high truck volumes and weights.

“TxDOT is committed to reducing congestion and improving mobility and safety in Texas as evidenced by the agency’s largest ten-year plan to date,” said J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. Commission Chairman. “Additionally, we keep making progress in addressing congestion in our busiest parts of the state. It is through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which addresses congestion in top chokepoints in our largest metro areas.”

Many of the projects in this plan are roadway segments identified on Texas’ 100 Most Congested Roadways list. The projects will be delivered with funding from legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes, and other money to the state highway fund.

Projects are selected based on how active the plans are in addressing areas such as pavement condition, safety, capacity, and rural connectivity. Projects are chosen collaboratively by TxDOT and local transportation leaders with ultimate approval by the Texas Transportation Commission with input from the public. The UTP authorizes highway projects for planning activities, development, and construction. In addition to highway projects, the UTP address public transportation, maritime, aviation, and rail.

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 259 – From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 155 – From US 259 to 5 miles south of US 259, resurfacing highway.