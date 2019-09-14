Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Sept. 15-21, 2019

Guardrail Upgrade Work begins Sept. 17 in Three Counties.

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to upgrade guardrails on several roads in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties will begin Sept. 17.

The contractor, DBI Services LLC, was granted 127 working days, weather permitting, to complete this roadway enhancement project valued at more than $1.3 million. Temporary lane closures are necessary for the contractor to complete this project, officials said.

The contractor will upgrade existing guardrail along these roadways: State Highway 24 in Delta County from its intersection with SH 19 to the Delta-Hunt County line. US 271 in Lamar County from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line. And in Red River County: FM 195 from the Lamar-Red River County line to State Highway 37.

Motorists who frequently travel along these roadways are asked to pay particular attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls. You need to reduce your speed as you approach and travel cautiously through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 79, Lamar County: from Fannin county line to US 82. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 1497, Lamar County: from FM 1184 to FM 196. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform flexible pavement structure repairs along this section of roadway.

US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU-82-H. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as final work is being performed.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Sept. 15-21, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 259 – From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 155 – From US 259 to 5 miles south of US 259, resurfacing highway.