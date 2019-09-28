Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, doing preventative maintenance work on overpass.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing the highway

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing the highway

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing the roadway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 259 – From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 155 – From US 259 to 5 miles south of US 259, resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2019

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Sept. 30, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for short traffic delays as crews install signs.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform dirt work; flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 154, Hopkins County: From I-30 to Houston Street. Watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews perform night time surfacing operations. Work will be during the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

IH 30 South Frontage Road, Hopkins County: From FM 2653 to Loop 301. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews upgrade guardrail.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 195, Lamar County: from US 82 (Loop 286) to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 1497, Lamar County: from FM 1184 to FM 196. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform flexible pavement structure repairs along this section of roadway.

US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU82H. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work performed.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work performed.

US 271 is having safety upgrades in Red River County from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as crews perform final work.

SH 37 is having safety upgrades in Red River County from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.