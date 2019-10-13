Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Oct. 13-19, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing the bridges.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on overpass.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on overpass.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing the highway

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing the bridges

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to upgrade guardrails and install safety end treatments on existing drainage structures on FM 1448 in Franklin County would begin Oct. 16.

The contractor, Longview Bridge, and Road LTD, Longview, Texas, was granted 92 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $801,000. The target completion date for this project is April 2020, officials said.

This work will extend from the Franklin-Wood County line along FM 1448 to its intersection with FM 115. This project will require occasional, temporary lane closures and short traffic delays, officials noted.

Motorists who regularly travel along FM 1448 in Franklin County should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for short traffic delays as crews install signs.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform dirt work; flaggers will direct traffic.

IH 30 South Frontage Road, Franklin County: From SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews upgrade guardrail.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews install construction signs for upcoming guardrail and drainage structure upgrade.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County: from BU 82H to Red River County Line

Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 195, Lamar County: from US 82 (Loop 286) to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU82H. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line

Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as crews perform final work.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line

Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.