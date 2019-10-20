Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Oct. 20-26, 2019

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County: from BU 82H to Red River County Line, watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence., US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for shot shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 195, Lamar County: from US 82 (Loop 286) to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU82H. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as crews perform final work.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line

Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

Crack Seal Repairs Begin Oct. 21 in Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that crack seal repairs on several roads in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties begin Oct. 21.

The contractor, D&M Contractors LLC, Van, Texas, was granted 38 working days, weather permitting, to complete this roadway maintenance project valued at more than $223,000. The target completion date for this project is December 2019, officials said.

This project will require temporary lane closures and short traffic delays. The contractor will begin work in Delta County, then move to Lamar and Red River Counties, officials noted.

Motorists who regularly travel in these three counties should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Oct. 20-26, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing the bridges.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing the bridges

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on overpass.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on overpass.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing the highway

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing the highway.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Nearly half of all Texas traffic deaths come from energy-producing areas.

TxDOT’sTxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign urges motorists to use caution as speeding is the leading factor in these crashes

AUSTIN — Texas continues to lead the nation in oil and gas production, creating jobs and prosperity statewide. Still, communities in the state’s primary energy production areas have also seen a rise in deaths on the road accounting for close to half of all traffic fatalities in Texas.

In 2018, 1,673 people died, and more than 6,000 seriously injured in crashes in the Barnett Shale, Eagle Ford Shale, Granite Wash, Haynesville/Bossier Shale, and Permian Basin, where oil and gas exploration is underway. Traffic deaths in these areas are up by 4% compared to 2017. Crash reports point to a failure to control speed as the most-often cited factor in traffic crashes, followed by driver inattention due to actions such as looking at a cell phone.

“Driving conditions have changed dramatically in many parts of Texas,” said Texas Department of Transportation Executive Director James Bass. “A big increase in the number of heavy trucks and traffic on state and county roads adds to the complexity of driving – something we always need to give our full attention to, while also obeying traffic laws. That’sThat’s why we are urging every motorist to drive smart and take simple precautions to prevent crashes.”

In the coming weeks, drivers can expect to see a variety of common-sense safety reminders as TxDOT kicks off it’s annual “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign in the state’s energy-producing regions. The campaign reminds drivers to:

Always buckle up—drivers and all passengers, day and night.

Drive a safe speed that takes into account the amount of traffic, road conditions, and weather.

Focus 100 percent on driving and put your phone away: no talking or texting when you’re behind the wheel.

Give large trucks plenty of space, be patient, and pass when it’s safe and legal to do so.

Obey stop signs and traffic signals.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

TxDOT will be taking its safety messages to community events this month in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Drivers can test their street smarts at an interactive exhibit outfitted with games, quizzes, and video displays that remind motorists how to safely navigate the challenges of driving in high-traffic oil and gas production areas.

“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a crucial component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while on the road, such as going the speed limit, wearing a seat belt, and never drinking and driving or texting and driving. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.

