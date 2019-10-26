Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Oct. 27 – Nov.2, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on overpass.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on overpass.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For Oct. 27 – Nov.2, 2019

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Oct. 28, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform dirt work; flaggers will direct traffic.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County: from BU82H to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 195, Lamar County: from US 82 (Loop 286) to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU82H. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.