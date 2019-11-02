Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Nov. 3-9, 2019

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Red River County

US 82, from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271 safety upgrades from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as crews perform final work.

SH 37 safety upgrades from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

Lamar County

US 82, from BU 82H to Red River County Line, watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 195 from US 82 (Loop 286) to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271 (Loop 286) south of BU82H. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

FM 2648 widening, watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

Delta County

SH 24 from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Nov. 3-9, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

I-20 – At Ferguson Creek, FM 3251 and FM 968, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing the highway

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing the roadway.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, crews are replacing the bridge, closing the highway to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.