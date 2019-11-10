Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Nov. 10-16, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing the bridges.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing the bridges

Harrison County

I-20 – At Ferguson Creek, FM 3251 and FM 968, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing the highway

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing the roadway.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. Eastside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge closing the road to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For Nov. 10-16, 2019

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to replace three rural road bridges in Lamar County would begin Friday (Nov 15).

Contractor Highway 19 Construction LLC was granted 190 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $700,000. The target completion date for replacing these bridges is November 2020, officials said.

The contractor will replace these bridges: CR 26050 at Morrison Creek; CR 26300 at a tributary of Ghost Creek; and CR 23100 at Robertson Creek. The contractor will complete each before moving to another. The project will begin at Morrison Creek and then proceed to Ghost Creek, followed by Robertson Creek. Road closures will be required while construction is underway at each location, officials said.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes while these bridges undergo replaced. They should also remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through any work zone. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform dirt work with workers directing traffic.

SH 19, Hopkins County: From I-30 to Loop 301. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform joint repairs at concrete intersections.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

FM 79 at Loop 286, Lamar County: Watch for workers and equipment along southwest exit ramp while crews perform slope repair work.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County from BU 82H to Red River County Line, watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 195, Lamar County: from US 82 (Loop 286) to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU82H. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as work crews perform final work.

SH 37 has safety upgrades in Red River County from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.