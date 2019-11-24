Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Nov. 24 – Dec. 7, 2019

Note: Due to the Thanksgiving holidays, this week’s report is for two weeks. Lane closures and construction work will be kept to a minimum during Thanksgiving week to accommodate travelers.

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

Harrison County

I-20 – At Ferguson Creek, FM 3251 and FM 968, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing the median barrier.

Marion County

US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing a median barrier

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge, closing the highway to through-traffic

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing the roadway.

TxDOT Paris District

For Nov. 24 – Dec. 7, 2019

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Nov. 25, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform dirt work; flaggers will direct traffic.

IH 30, Hopkins County: North Frontage Road from Loop 301 to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews upgrade guardrail.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

FM 900, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crew install drainage structures.