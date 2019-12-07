Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Dec. 8-14, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 259 – At Red River, paving approaches to bridge.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

I-20 – at Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing the median barrier.

Marion County

US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing a median barrier

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For Dec. 8-14, 2019

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

IH 30, Hopkins County: North Frontage Road from Loop 301 to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews upgrade guardrail.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

FM 900, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crew install drainage structures.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County: from BU 82H to Red River County Line

Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 195, Lamar County: from US 82 (Loop 286) to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line.

Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.