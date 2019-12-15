Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District
For Dec. 15-21, 2019
Paris District Road Report for the week of Dec. 16, 2019
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Dec. 16, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Hopkins, Franklin Counties
Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.
SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.
IH 30, Hopkins County: North Frontage Road from Loop 301 to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews upgrade guardrail.
FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.
FM 900, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crew install drainage structures.
Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties
Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.
US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.
US 82, Lamar County: from BU 82H to Red River County Line, watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
FM 195, Lamar County: from US 82 (Loop 286) to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line, watch for work zones. Workers are upgrading metal-beam guard fence, replacing or extending new structures, and installing safety end treatments.
TxDOT Atlanta District
For Dec. 15-21, 2019
Bowie County
SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
Cass County
SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Harrison County
I-20 – at Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.
SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing the median barrier.
Marion County
US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing a median barrier
Morris County
SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. Eastside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.
US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.
US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.
Titus County
US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge, the highway closed to through-traffic.
SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Safety Features to be Added to Area Highways
Twenty-two sections of highways in Northeast Texas on schedule for new features
ATLANTA – Safety features in the form of the texturized centerline and edge line markings will be added to 22 sections of area highways during the coming months, according to plans approved in December by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
“We are looking at installing texturized pavement methods to centerline areas of these highways to help prevent crossover crashes and along the shoulders to prevent run-off-the-road crashes,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Traffic Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The texturized pavement methods make noise when vehicle tires run over them, alerting drivers that they are getting out of their traffic lane.”
In addition to the pavement markings, several curves will also receive lighted flashing chevron signs. The signs are erected along the curve and are activated by approaching vehicles, causing them to light up in sequence to show motorists the direction they need to travel.
Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are:
|County
|Highway
|Limits
|Miles
|Bowie
|US 259
|From: Morris County Line
To: FM 992
|12.9
|Bowie
|FM 559
|From: 1.1 miles north of FM 2253
To: FM 989
|6.9
|Bowie
|FM 560
|From: 4.9 miles north of US 82
To: US 82
|4.9
|Camp
|FM 993
|From: Upshur County Line
To: Us 271
|8.7
|Cass
|SH 77
|From: FM 250
To: FM 2065
|5.5
|Cass
|FM 249
|From: FM 785
To: FM 3129
|5.8
|Cass
|FM 161
|From: Morris County Line
To: SH 11
|12.3
|Cass
|FM 2327
|From: US 59 North
To: US 59 South
|6.1
|Harrison
|FM 450
|From: FM 1968
To: FM 726 West
|7.1
|Harrison
|FM 9
|From: 5 miles north of FM 1999
To: FM 1999
|5.0
|Morris
|US 259
|From: 1.5 north of SH 338
To: SH 11
|7.8
|Morris
|US 259
|From: Bowie County Line
To: I-30
|1.1
|Morris
|SH 11
|From: Titus County Line
To: US 259
|5.6
|Morris
|FM 729
|From: Marion County Line
To: US 259
|3.5
|Panola
|FM 999
|From: FM 10
To: US 59
|5.2
|Panola
|FM 31
|From: FM 2517
To: Louisiana State Line
|9.8
|Panola
|FM 1794
|From: FM 959
To: FM 2792
|6.2
|Titus
|FM 1734
|From: US 67 West
To: US 67 East
|8.9
|Upshur
|FM 1404
|From: SH 155
To: FM 2685
|6.7
|Upshur
|FM 993
|From: Camp County Line
To: FM 553
|2.8
|Upshur
|FM 1972
|From: FM 1649
To: FM 726
|2.8
|Upshur
|FM 726
|From: FM 1650
To: SH 154
|1.1
|Upshur
|FM 2454
|From: Camp County Line
To: FM 2088
|7.0
Stripe-a-zone, Inc. of Grand Prairie was awarded the contract for the construction of these projects with a bid of $2.3 million.
Work on the projects should begin in March of next year and take about four months to complete, Wells said.