Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Dec. 15-21, 2019

Paris District Road Report for the week of Dec. 16, 2019

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Dec. 16, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

IH 30, Hopkins County: North Frontage Road from Loop 301 to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews upgrade guardrail.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

FM 900, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crew install drainage structures.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County: from BU 82H to Red River County Line, watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder/lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 195, Lamar County: from US 82 (Loop 286) to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line, watch for work zones. Workers are upgrading metal-beam guard fence, replacing or extending new structures, and installing safety end treatments.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Dec. 15-21, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

I-20 – at Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing the median barrier.

Marion County

US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing a median barrier

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.US 59 – at SH 149, concrete pavement replacement. Eastside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge, the highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Safety Features to be Added to Area Highways

Twenty-two sections of highways in Northeast Texas on schedule for new features

ATLANTA – Safety features in the form of the texturized centerline and edge line markings will be added to 22 sections of area highways during the coming months, according to plans approved in December by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We are looking at installing texturized pavement methods to centerline areas of these highways to help prevent crossover crashes and along the shoulders to prevent run-off-the-road crashes,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Traffic Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The texturized pavement methods make noise when vehicle tires run over them, alerting drivers that they are getting out of their traffic lane.”

In addition to the pavement markings, several curves will also receive lighted flashing chevron signs. The signs are erected along the curve and are activated by approaching vehicles, causing them to light up in sequence to show motorists the direction they need to travel.

Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are:

County Highway Limits Miles Bowie US 259 From: Morris County Line To: FM 992 12.9 Bowie FM 559 From: 1.1 miles north of FM 2253 To: FM 989 6.9 Bowie FM 560 From: 4.9 miles north of US 82 To: US 82 4.9 Camp FM 993 From: Upshur County Line To: Us 271 8.7 Cass SH 77 From: FM 250 To: FM 2065 5.5 Cass FM 249 From: FM 785 To: FM 3129 5.8 Cass FM 161 From: Morris County Line To: SH 11 12.3 Cass FM 2327 From: US 59 North To: US 59 South 6.1 Harrison FM 450 From: FM 1968 To: FM 726 West 7.1 Harrison FM 9 From: 5 miles north of FM 1999 To: FM 1999 5.0 Morris US 259 From: 1.5 north of SH 338 To: SH 11 7.8

Morris US 259 From: Bowie County Line To: I-30 1.1 Morris SH 11 From: Titus County Line To: US 259 5.6 Morris FM 729 From: Marion County Line To: US 259 3.5 Panola FM 999 From: FM 10 To: US 59 5.2 Panola FM 31 From: FM 2517 To: Louisiana State Line 9.8 Panola FM 1794 From: FM 959 To: FM 2792 6.2 Titus FM 1734 From: US 67 West To: US 67 East 8.9 Upshur FM 1404 From: SH 155 To: FM 2685 6.7 Upshur FM 993 From: Camp County Line To: FM 553 2.8 Upshur FM 1972 From: FM 1649 To: FM 726 2.8 Upshur FM 726 From: FM 1650 To: SH 154 1.1 Upshur FM 2454 From: Camp County Line To: FM 2088 7.0

Stripe-a-zone, Inc. of Grand Prairie was awarded the contract for the construction of these projects with a bid of $2.3 million.

Work on the projects should begin in March of next year and take about four months to complete, Wells said.