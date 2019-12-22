Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Dec. 22, 2019 – Jan. 4, 2020

Note: Due to the Christmas/New Year holidays, this week’s report is for two weeks. Lane closures and construction work will be kept to a minimum during holiday weeks to accommodate travelers.

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Cass County

Harrison County

I-20 – at Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing the median barrier.

Marion County

US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing a median barrier

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 59 – at SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement. East side entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 79 – From US 59 to Mill Creek, resurfacing highway.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge, closing the highway to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For Dec. 22, 2019 – Jan. 4, 2020

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Dec. 23, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561

SH 37, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line; Watch for workers as the contractor continues prep right of way work.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

